Piraeus has been recognised for the sixth consecutive year in the FT's Europe's Climate Leaders 2026 ranking, compiled by Financial Times and Statista, as one of the 600 leading European companies that are acknowledged for their outstanding performance in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and advancing climate-related commitments.

This distinction reflects the Bank's consistent progress in lowering its environmental footprint across operations and taking meaningful climate actions for its clients.

Notably, Piraeus is the only Greek company to have been included in the FT's ranking for six consecutive years.

In the 2026 edition, Piraeus achieved the following:

5th place overall among 600 European companies

among 600 European companies 1st place in the Financial Services sector among 62 companies

among 62 companies 1st place among 6 Greek companies included in the ranking

These outcomes are the result of significant emissions reductions across the Bank's branch network and administration buildings between 2019 and 2024. Specifically, Piraeus recorded:

A 70.9% absolute reduction in direct emissions (Scope 1) and indirect emissions from electricity consumption (Scope 2 location-based emissions)

A 28.1% annualized reduction in carbon emissions intensity in Scope 1 and Scope 2 (i.e. tonnes of CO2e per €1mn in revenue)

Further to emissions reductions, the recognition is also attributed to Piraeus' high CDP score and its alignment with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), demonstrating the Bank's continuous commitment to credible, transparent, climate action.

Christos Megalou, Chief Executive Officer of Piraeus Bank commented: "This inclusion by the Financial Times highlights the progress Piraeus Bank has made in consistently advancing its climate objectives and strengthening its operational performance. Sustainability remains a core pillar of our strategy, guiding how we strengthen transparency, deliver measurable emissions reductions and support our clients as they transition towards a more resilient, low-carbon economy."

In response to the growing impact of climate change on economies and societies, Piraeus continues to implement a comprehensive sustainability strategy focused on responsible business practices and long-term value creation. Through policies and clearly defined decarbonization targets, disciplined business planning and active engagement with clients and investors, the Bank aims to contribute meaningfully to the transition toward a more sustainable, resilient, and inclusive economy.

About Piraeus

Piraeus, established in 1916, is the leading financial institution in Greece, in terms of market shares in loans, deposits, and branch presence. The Bank provides a comprehensive range of financial products and services, with recognized leadership in SME banking, retail banking, digital banking, and capital markets. Headquartered in Athens and listed on the Athens Stock Exchange, Piraeus employs approximately 8.1 thousand professionals and operates a nationwide network of 368 branches. As of 31 December 2025, Piraeus Group reported total assets of €91 billion. Piraeus is committed to supporting the country's economic development and delivering long-term value for customers, shareholders, and society. Through disciplined execution, innovation, and sustainable banking principles, Piraeus aims to drive growth and resilience across its operations.

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Contacts:

PressOffice@piraeusbank.gr