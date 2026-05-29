Australian solar manufacturer Tindo was first established in 2011 before opening its current factory in Adelaide in 2022, by which time it had already produced 284,000 solar panels for both domestic use and export sales. Its current solar manufacturing plant is situated in the heart of Technology Park, a 65-hectare site in the northern part of Adelaide. The company's CEO, Richard Petterson, told pv magazine the factory's current production line combines machinery, robotics, artificial intelligence and human expertise to produce solar panels. He added that as Australia's lone solar manufacturer, ...

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