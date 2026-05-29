During Solar & Storage Live España 2026, WiSEu hosted a panel on how inclusive leadership, psychological safety, and diverse perspectives strengthen teams and organisations throughout the energy transition. As the sector faces pressure to accelerate deployment and manage complexity, speakers emphasized that leadership culture is now a strategic necessity, not a "soft topic." Jesús Alijarde, General Director of Ibersyd / Cerfo, described leadership as generating environments of trust where people feel safe enough to speak honestly, regardless of hierarchy. "People are not robots," he said. "Nobody ...

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