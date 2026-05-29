The international research group led by Professor Martin Green from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Australia has published Version 68 of the "Solar Cell Efficiency Tables" in Joule. "One major change is that the Tables will be appearing 'open access' in the July 2026 issue," Green told pv magazine. "This change reflects the growing photovoltaic impact in mainstream energy and the scientific progress achieved over the 33 years of publications of these tables. The biannual publication of the open access Tables will continue in Joule on the regular schedule of January and July. The ...

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