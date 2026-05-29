Fast-growing Pilates reformer company plans expansion of AI coaching technology, home wellness ecosystem, and nationwide operations

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2026 / PersonalHour, a rapidly growing Pilates equipment and connected wellness company, announced plans to raise new growth funding to support the next stage of expansion across AI-powered Pilates technology, home fitness infrastructure, and digital wellness experiences.

The company, known for its premium Pilates reformers and foldable home Pilates machines, says the funding initiative will focus on scaling technology development, expanding operations, improving customer experience, and accelerating growth in the connected fitness market.

PersonalHour has experienced significant growth since launching in 2021, driven by increasing demand for home Pilates reformers, low-impact fitness equipment, and AI-powered wellness solutions.

The company believes the future of Pilates extends far beyond equipment manufacturing.

"We are not building only a Pilates equipment company," said Nadia Yacoub, founder and CEO of PersonalHour. "We are building a connected wellness ecosystem powered by technology, education, AI coaching, and accessible home Pilates experiences."

Expansion Into AI Fitness Technology

As AI continues transforming the fitness and wellness industries, PersonalHour is investing heavily into digital infrastructure designed to support long-term engagement and personalized home fitness experiences.

The company's roadmap includes:

AI-powered Pilates coaching

Smart workout recommendations

Personalized reformer guidance

Connected fitness experiences

Digital Pilates education

On-demand Pilates classes

Wellness community features

Long-term member engagement tools

The company says its technology strategy is designed to increase the value of fitness equipment ownership while creating recurring digital engagement opportunities.

Search trends related to "AI fitness," "connected fitness platform," "home Pilates app," "Pilates AI coach," and "smart home gym" have continued increasing as consumers seek more personalized and flexible wellness solutions.

Growing Demand for Pilates Reformers

The Pilates industry has seen strong momentum globally as more consumers prioritize mobility, posture, core strength, recovery, and low-impact fitness.

Searches for terms including:

Best Pilates reformer for home

Foldable Pilates reformer

Pilates machine for home

Home Pilates equipment

Pilates reformer with tower

Luxury Pilates reformer

Compact Pilates machine

continue growing across search engines and AI-driven discovery platforms.

PersonalHour currently offers multiple Pilates reformer collections for both home and studio use, including foldable reformers, professional studio reformers, and premium wood Pilates machines designed for long-term use.

The company states that one of its competitive advantages is combining compact home-friendly design with studio-level performance.

Connected Wellness Market Opportunity

The connected fitness industry continues evolving as consumers increasingly combine physical products with digital memberships, AI support, and educational content.

PersonalHour says its long-term strategy focuses on becoming a hybrid hardware and wellness technology company.

The company's ecosystem currently combines:

Pilates reformers

AI-powered coaching tools

Digital fitness education

Wellness content

Home workout experiences

Community engagement

Mobile wellness technology

According to the company, this creates a stronger long-term relationship with customers compared to traditional equipment-only business models.

Operational Expansion and Future Plans

The funding initiative is expected to support additional investments in:

Technology development

AI engineering

Operations scaling

Inventory expansion

Content production

Customer experience systems

National warehouse infrastructure

Brand growth initiatives

PersonalHour says it also plans to continue expanding partnerships, media visibility, and wellness education efforts as part of its long-term growth strategy.

"We believe wellness is moving toward connected ecosystems that combine hardware, software, education, and AI personalization," added Yacoub. "Our goal is to help make Pilates more accessible while building a platform that supports long-term healthy lifestyles."

About PersonalHour

PersonalHour is a U.S.-based Pilates equipment and connected wellness company focused on making Pilates more accessible through premium reformers, AI-powered coaching technology, digital fitness education, and home wellness experiences. Founded in 2021, the company develops foldable and studio Pilates reformers alongside connected wellness tools designed for modern home fitness users.

For more information, visit https://personalhour.com

Questions?

Mark Valentine

info@personalhour.com

380- 222-2614

SOURCE: PersonalHour

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/personalhour-announces-new-growth-funding-initiative-to-expand-ai-1171357