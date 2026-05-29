Ansell Announces Greenovation Awards for Sustainability Leadership and Waste Reduction

ISELIN, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2026 / Ansell is proud to announce the winners of the 2026 Greenovation Award which recognizes 45 facilities for demonstrating sustainability leadership in reducing landfill waste.

The award winners diverted a total of 668,919 pounds of used PPE waste from landfills in 2025 through The RightCycle Program. The program helps a wide range of Ansell's customers reduce their landfill waste by enabling them to recycle single-use PPE like coveralls, gloves, hoods, shoe covers, masks and safety eyewear. It is also an important component of Ansell's initiative to achieve Net Zero greenhouse gas emissions (Scope 1 and Scope 2) by 2040.

Some of the companies recognized this year for their landfill diversion efforts include:

ETRIA Manufacturing USA Inc.

Promega Biosciences

Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing

Regeneron

Since its inception in 2011, The RightCycle Program has helped customers divert more than 7.8 million pounds of PPE waste from landfills.1

"Etria has been a certified zero-waste-to-landfill organization since 2000. The RightCycle program aligned seamlessly with our sustainability goals by enabling us to divert used PPE, previously managed through costly incineration, into a recycling solution instead. We are proud to be a two-time Greenovation Award recipient and are especially excited to have expanded our participation this year by increasing the volume of materials recycled through the program compared to last year," said Phillip Jones, Purchasing Manager at ETRIA Manufacturing USA Inc.

Nick Brown, Snr Director of Ansell Services, stated, "We are excited to recognize our 2026 Greenovation award winners who exemplify sustainability leadership in their respective industries. In its first full year as part of Ansell Services, RightCycle is on track to divert over 1.0 million pounds of used PPE - a record-breaking achievement for the program. This is due to the tremendous commitment made by all customers participating in RightCycle and to the investments Ansell has made to expand capability and capacity."

The RightCycle Program by Ansell helps its customers meet their own sustainability goals with confidence, validated by landfill diversion data from trusted, third-party sources. This recycling program collects used PPE and sends these items to regional recycling partners to create plastic pellets that are then used to manufacture consumer products such as lawn furniture, benches and bins and shelving.

The company established the Greenovation Awards to honor the sustainability efforts of its customers. Each year, Ansell recognizes companies for leadership in sustainability and a commitment to reducing their environmental impact.

To learn more, visit?The RightCycle Program?website.

1?source: 2025 WasteBits and 2025 Ansell proprietary insights.

About Ansell

Ansell (ASX:ANN) is a global leader in safety solutions and an integrated manufacturer of personal protection equipment for healthcare and industrial workplaces. Each day, over 10 million workers in more than 100 countries trust their safety to Ansell brands such as HyFlex, Ringers, MICROFLEX, TouchNTuff, GAMMEX, Kimtech, KleenGuard, and AlphaTec. Driven by a vision to lead the world to a safer future, the company continuously pursues new product and service innovations that predict, prevent, and protect against workplace risk while promoting sustainable sourcing and manufacturing.

Information on Ansell and its products can be found at www.ansell.com. AnsellProtects

CONTACT:

Name: Lisa Charles

Title: North America Program Manager, RightCycle Services

Phone: (678) 327-9926

Email: Lisa.Charles@ansell.com

SOURCE: Ansell

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/ansell-announces-greenovationtm-awards-for-sustainability-leadership-a-1171710