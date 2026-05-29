Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2026) - Pool Safe Inc. (TSXV: POOL) ("Pool Safe" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Robert Pratt has resigned from the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. David Deacon, Executive Chairman stated, "My fellow Board members and I would like to thank Robert for his significant contributions and dedication to the Company. We wish him only the very best."

The Company is pleased to announce that Mr. Mark Hopper has been appointed to serve as a Director of Pool Safe, filling the vacancy created by the resignation of Mr. Pratt. Mr. Hopper is an American-based finance executive with over 35 years of international experience in private equity, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, audit, and board-level governance. CPA-qualified, he holds a B.S. in Accounting from Indiana University's Kelley School of Business and an MBA with High Honors from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He resides in Palo Alto, California.

"We are delighted to welcome Mark to Pool Safe's Board of Directors. His extensive international experience brings a perspective that is going to be valuable to our planned product diversification and our approach to international markets. Mark has worked with some large enterprises with a sophisticated approach to strategic alliances and optimizing shareholder value. We look forward to his involvement on the Board," said Mr. Deacon.

"I am pleased to join the Pool Safe Board at what is clearly an important juncture for the Company. I look forward to working with my fellow directors and management as I continue to develop my understanding of the business and contribute where my experience is most useful," said Mr. Hopper.

Mark began his career at Arthur Andersen, working across Chicago, Budapest, and Warsaw from 1989 to 1995. He then joined Harbin B.V. as CFO of its Polish brewing platform, Brewpole B.V., helping scale revenue from $50 million to $175 million in three years and achieve market leadership in Poland, before Brewpole's merger with Heineken's Polish subsidiary created a long-term strategic holding in Grupa Zywiec S.A.

As CFO and Managing Director of Harbin B.V. from 1998 through 2024, Mark oversaw a multi-family backed private equity platform with over €2.5 billion in assets under management across Europe, North America, and Asia. He arranged over €boards andn financings, served on numerous portfolio company boards, and managed the full disposal of Harbin's 35% stake in Grupa Zywiec S.A. to Heineken for approximately PLN 1.68 billion (€360 million), completed in two stages between October 2022 and January 2023. From 2018 to 2020, he concurrently served as CFO and COO of CogniCor Technologies, a Palo Alto-based AI start-up, leading its U.S. market entry. Since 2024, Mark has continued as a strategic and financial advisor to multiple private equity funds.

The appointment of Mr. Hopper as a director is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Pool Safe Inc.

Pool Safe Inc. designs, develops and distributes a product known as LounGenie, which functions as a multipurpose personal poolside attendant. LounGenie by Pool Safe Inc. is designed to provide safety, convenience, and peace of mind for hotels, resorts, waterparks, and cruise ship guests. Conveniently located alongside pool or beach lounge chairs, the LounGenie is a unique way of providing vacationers with a comforting sense of security for their belongings, while offering the vendor opportunities to increase F&B sales, expedite customer service and drive revenue. For more information, please visit loungenie.com or poolsafeinc.com.

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Source: Pool Safe Inc.