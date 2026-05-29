Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 29.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die nächste große Rohstoff-Sensation? Dieses Unternehmen besitzt das größte Wolfram-Portfolio der USA
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 923069 | ISIN: FR0006864484 | Ticker-Symbol: LPE
Stuttgart
29.05.26 | 15:18
88,60 Euro
+7,00 % +5,80
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LAURENT-PERRIER SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LAURENT-PERRIER SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
88,0089,0015:50
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.05.2026 11:06 Uhr
27 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Laurent-Perrier: Financial Press Release - Annual results 2025-2026

Tours-sur-Marne, 29 May 2026

Financial press release
Results for the financial year 2025-2026

Laurent-Perrier: Increase in annual results and
maintenance of a high level of profitability

The financial statements for the 2025-2026 financial year, ended 31 March 2026, were approved by the Management Board at its meeting held on 27 May 2026 and reviewed on the same day by the Supervisory Board, chaired by Mr Patrick THOMAS.

Key consolidated audited financial data-

In millions of euros
As at 31 March 2026		Financial year
2024-2025
(1 April 2024 -
31 March 2025)		Financial year
2025-2026
(1 April 2025 -
31 March 2026)		Change vs
FY N-1
Champagne sales282.9294.8+ 4.20%
Group revenue294.4303.8+ 3.18%
Operating profit74.476.1+ 2.24%
Operating margin %- 11.224.5+ 35.7

* Margin calculated on champagne sales only
** Cash flow from operations - net investments

Commenting on the annual results, Mr Stéphane Dalyac, Chairman of the Management Board, stated:

"In a complex and volatile market environment, the Group recorded growth in both revenue and annual operating profit in 2025-2026, with operating profit reaching €76.1 million.
Supported by the strength of our fundamentals - namely the quality of our Champagnes, control over our distribution and the investments made to support our brands - we continue to demonstrate the resilience of our value-driven model, once again maintaining a high level of operating margin.
The Laurent-Perrier Group therefore remains firmly committed to its strategy, continuing to rely on the excellence of its Champagnes, the quality of its teams, the strength of its brands and the control of its distribution."

Revenue trends:

During the period from 1 April 2025 to 31 March 2026, the global champagne market recorded a decline in volumes of -1.6% compared with the previous financial year.
Against this backdrop, the Group achieved a +3.8% increase in sales volumes over the same period compared with the previous financial year.
Group revenue (champagne sales) for the financial year increased by +4.2% to reach €294.8 million at current exchange rates.

Profit trends:

During the period from 1 April 2025 to 31 March 2026, the Group continued to invest in the long-term development of its brands. This investment in enhancing the value of sales enabled the Group to maintain a high level of operating margin rate of 25.8% at current exchange rates.
Net profit attributable to the Group amounted to €49.5 million at current exchange rates, representing 16.3% of the Group's consolidated revenue.

Changes in operating cash flow and financial structure

Operating cash flow amounted to +€24.5 million for the 2025-2026 financial year, compared with -€11.2 million in the previous financial year. This increase of €35.7 million was mainly attributable to the strong level of business activity and the controlled management of inventories and receivables.

The consolidated balance sheet items as at 31 March 2026 once again demonstrate the strength of the Group's financial structure. Equity attributable to the Group amounted to €668.8 million and net debt (*) stood at €207.9 million, including cash and cash equivalents of €54.3 million. As a result, gearing remained at an excellent level of 0.31, compared with 0.35 as at 31 March 2025.

(*) Net debt: non-current financial liabilities and other non-current liabilities + current financial liabilities - cash and cash equivalents

Outlook:

At a time marked by major geopolitical and economic uncertainties, the Laurent-Perrier Group is continuing to implement its business plan with vigilance and confidence, while maintaining its value-driven strategy, built around four essential pillars:

  • A unique business dedicated to the creation of exceptional Champagnes,
  • A portfolio of renowned and complementary brands,
  • High-quality sourcing supported by a strong partnership policy,
  • And a well-controlled global distribution.

Laurent-Perrier is one of the rare family groups of champagne houses which is listed on the stock market, and which is exclusively dedicated to champagne, and focused on the high-end market. It has a large product portfolio renowned for its quality, based around the Laurent-Perrier, Salon, Delamotte and Champagne de Castellane brands.

ISIN code: FR 0006864484

Bloomberg: LPE:FP

Reuters: LPER.PA		Laurent-Perrier belongs to compartment B of Euronext. Main index CAC All Shares
It is included in the composition of the EnterNext indices PEA-PME 150 and
Euronext FAMILY BUSINESS.

Nathalie DUBECQ
Laurent-Perrier Group
Telephone: +33 3 26 58 91 22

The audit procedures relating to the consolidated accounts for the 2025-2026 financial year have been carried out
by the statutory auditors (KPMG and PwC) and the audit report is being issued.
All the financial data will soon be published on the Laurent-Perrier Group's financial website:
https://www.finance-groupelp.com/

Appendices

Analysis of champagne revenue

Financial year 2025-2026
(1 April 2025 - 31 March 2026)
Champagne revenue (€m)294.8
Change in %vs. FY N-1
Total change+ 4.2%
o/w volume effect+ 3.8%
o/w price/mix effect+ 1.4%
o/w exchange rate effect
  • 1.0%

Consolidated balance sheet items

Group - €mAs at
31 March 2025		As at
31 March 2026
Equity attributable
to the Group		627.3668.8
Net debt220.2207.9
Inventories and work-in-progress679.3701.2

Financial calendar

  • Annual General Meeting: 16 July 2026 at 4:00 p.m. in Reims, Hôtel de la Paix, 9 rue Buirette
  • Half-year results for the 2026-2027 financial year: End of November 2026 (date to be confirmed)

Domaine Laurent-Perrier - 51150 Tours-sur-Marne - France
Tél: 33 (0) 3 26 58 91 22 - Fax: 33 (0) 3 26 58 77 29
Laurent-Perrier, S.A. A Directoire et Conseil de Surveillance au capital de 22 594 271,80 Euros
R.C.S. Reims b 335680096 - siret 335 680 096 00021 - APE 6420Z
Champagne Laurent-Perrier - Champagne Salon - Champagne Delamotte - Champagne de Castellane


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.