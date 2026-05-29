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WKN: A2QG88 | ISIN: US81578P1066 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
28.05.26 | 21:59
1,920 US-Dollar
-0,52 % -0,010
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SEER INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SEER INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.05.2026 13:06 Uhr
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Seer, Inc.: Seer Files ITC Complaint Against Nanomics

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEER), a pioneer and trusted partner for deep, unbiased proteomic insights, today announced that it has filed a complaint at the United States International Trade Commission (ITC) against Nanomics Biotechnology Co., Ltd. The Brigham and Women's Hospital has joined the ITC complaint as well.

The ITC complaint builds on the patent infringement suit filed in federal district court on May 12, 2026, and is based on Nanomics' infringement of U.S. Patent Nos. 11,435,360, 11,630,112, 12,050,222, 12,228,566, and 12,590,948, which protect Seer's intellectual property in the field of nanoparticle protein enrichment. Seer's ITC complaint seeks institution of an investigation into Nanomics' importation and sale of its Proteonano kits and workstations, and an exclusion order barring those products from entering the United States.

"Seer pioneered the technology and advanced the science that makes it possible to pursue deep, unbiased proteomics at scale, catalyzing large data sets that will drive AI-enabled biological discoveries. We have an obligation to ensure that this technology delivers the most robust and reproducible data for our customers," said Omid Farokhzad, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Seer. "Filing this ITC complaint, alongside our district court action, reflects our resolve to use every available avenue to protect our technology, innovations, and product integrity that have defined this field and that our customers rely on every day."

About Seer, Inc.
Seer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEER) sets the standard in deep, unbiased proteomics, delivering insights with scale, speed, precision, and reproducibility previously unattainable. Seer's Proteograph- Product Suite integrates proprietary engineered nanoparticles, streamlined automation instrumentation, optimized consumables, and advanced analytical software to overcome the throughput and complexity limitations of traditional proteomic methods. Seer's products are for research use only and are not intended for diagnostic procedures. For more information, visit www.seer.bio

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are based on Seer's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to it on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Seer's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding Seer's proprietary technology and products and any third-party infringement thereof. These and other risks are described more fully in Seer's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and other documents that Seer subsequently files with the SEC from time to time. Except to the extent required by law, Seer undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Media Contact:
Patrick Schmidt
pr@seer.bio

Investor Contact:
Marissa Bych
investor@seer.bio


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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