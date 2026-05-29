Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 29.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die nächste große Rohstoff-Sensation? Dieses Unternehmen besitzt das größte Wolfram-Portfolio der USA
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41D8Q | ISIN: CA29480N4049 | Ticker-Symbol: E8K
Frankfurt
28.05.26 | 08:06
3,820 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ERDENE RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ERDENE RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,8003,98015:50
3,8003,98015:41
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.05.2026 13:06 Uhr
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Erdene Resource Development Corporation: Erdene Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Erdene Resource Development Corp. (TSX:ERD; MSE:ERDN; OTCQX: ERDCF) ("Erdene" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its shareholders voted in favour of all items of business brought before them at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("Meeting") held May 28, 2026 in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Details of the Meeting are provided below.

Appointment of Board and Executive

At the Meeting, shareholders voted in favour of Erdene management's nominees to the board of directors, with the details of the proxy voting results as follows:

NomineeVotes For% ForVotes
Against		% Against
Peter C. Akerley28,997,78399.61%112,9740.39%
Dr. Anna G. Biolik28,966,05499.50%144,7030.50%
T. Layton Croft28,854,12599.12%256,6320.88%
Kenneth W. MacDonald28,986,28299.57%124,4750.43%
Cameron McRae28,852,21399.11%258,5440.89%

Following the Meeting, Erdene's board of directors appointed its officers for the coming year, namely: President and Chief Executive Officer - Peter Akerley; Chairman of the Board - T. Layton Croft; Chief Financial Officer - Robert Jenkins; and Corporate Secretary - Julie Robinson.

Auditor Appointment

MNP LLP was appointed Auditor of the Company to hold office until the next annual general meeting or until its successor is duly appointed, and the directors were authorized to fix the Auditor's remuneration.

Approval of Unallocated Rights under the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan

Shareholders approved all unallocated rights issuable under the Company's 10% "rolling" Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan in accordance with the rules and policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

About Erdene

Erdene Resource Development Corp. is a Canada-based resource company producing gold at the high-grade, low-cost Bayan Khundii Gold Mine in underexplored and highly prospective Mongolia. The Company has interests in a highly prospective portfolio of precious and base metal projects in close proximity to the Bayan Khundii Gold Mine in the Khundii Minerals District, which provides a robust organic growth pipeline. Erdene Resource Development Corp. is listed on the Toronto ("ERD") and the Mongolian stock ("ERDN") exchanges and OTCQX Market ("ERDCF"). Further information is available at www.erdene.com. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information.

NO REGULATORY AUTHORITY HAS APPROVED OR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENTS OF THIS RELEASE

Erdene Contact Information
Peter C. Akerley, President and CEO, or
Robert Jenkins, CFO
Phone:(902) 423-6419
Email:info@erdene.com
Twitter:https://twitter.com/ErdeneRes
Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/ErdeneResource
LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/company/erdene-resource-development-corp-/

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.