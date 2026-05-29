Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 29.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die nächste große Rohstoff-Sensation? Dieses Unternehmen besitzt das größte Wolfram-Portfolio der USA
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P93Z | ISIN: US50202M1027 | Ticker-Symbol: L87A
Tradegate
29.05.26 | 15:30
13,000 Euro
-2,62 % -0,350
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
LI AUTO INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LI AUTO INC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,80012,90015:52
12,80012,90015:52
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.05.2026 13:36 Uhr
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Li Auto Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

BEIJING, China, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Li Auto Inc. ("Li Auto" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: LI; HKEX: 2015), a leader in China's new energy vehicle market, today announced that each of the proposed resolutions submitted for shareholder approval (the "Proposed Resolutions") as set forth in the notice of annual general meeting dated April 22, 2026 (the "AGM Notice") has been adopted at its annual general meeting of shareholders held in Beijing, China today.

After the adoption of the Proposed Resolutions, all corporate authorizations and actions contemplated thereunder are approved, including, among other things, that (i) the Company's existing memorandum and articles of associations are amended and restated by their deletion in their entirety and by the substitution in their place of the seventh amended and restated memorandum and articles of association as set forth in the circular of the Company dated April 22, 2026, (ii) Mr. Donghui Ma, Mr. Tie Li, and Mr. Hongqiang Zhao are re-elected as directors of the Company, and (iii) the directors of the Company are granted a general mandate to issue, allot, and deal with additional Class A ordinary shares or equivalents and a general mandate to repurchase the Company's own shares, respectively, on the terms and in the periods as set out in the AGM Notice.

About Li Auto Inc.

Li Auto Inc. is a leader in China's new energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. Its mission is: Be Proactive, Change the World. Through innovations in product, technology, and business model, the Company provides families with safe, convenient, and comfortable products and services. Li Auto is a pioneer in successfully commercializing extended-range electric vehicles in China. While firmly advancing along this technological route, it builds platforms for battery electric vehicles in parallel. The Company leverages technology to create value for users. It concentrates its in-house development efforts on proprietary range extension systems, innovative electric vehicle technologies, and smart vehicle solutions. The Company started volume production in November 2019. Its current model lineup includes a high-tech flagship family MPV, four Li L series extended-range electric SUVs, and two Li i series battery electric SUVs. The Company will continue to expand its product lineup to target a broader user base.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.lixiang.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Li Auto Inc.
Investor Relations
Email: ir@lixiang.com

Christensen Advisory
Roger Hu
Tel: +86-10-5900-1548
Email: Li@christensencomms.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.