Everlert, Inc. (OTC: EVLI), Appoints Dr. Criss Capps as Vice President of Mining, Exploration and Geology

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everlert, Inc. (OTC: EVLI) ("Everlert" or the "Company"), operating under the recently adopted legal name American Gold & Copper Inc., today announced the appointment of Dr. Richard "Criss" Capps, PhD, RPG, as Vice President of Mining, Exploration and Geology.

Dr. Capps brings more than five decades of experience in exploration and mining geology, with work spanning precious metals, base metals, critical minerals, industrial minerals, and aggregate projects across the United States, South America, Mexico, Suriname, and other international jurisdictions. His experience includes project generation, geological mapping, geochemical sampling, drilling program management, technical evaluation, mineral property assessment, resource valuation, and preparation of technical reports for public and private mining clients.

As founder of Capps Geoscience, LLC, Dr. Capps has provided geological consulting, project evaluation, NI 43-101 technical reporting, and valuation studies for clients worldwide. His prior roles include Vice President of Exploration for Gold Reef International, Associate Professor of Geology at Augusta State University, exploration and consulting roles with R.C. Capps & Associates, field geologist with the Arizona Bureau of Geology and Mineral Technology, and exploration geologist roles with Amselco Exploration and Marathon Resources.

Dr. Capps has authored or contributed to numerous NI 43-101 technical reports, resource valuation reports, geological publications, technical abstracts, and professional symposium materials covering gold, copper, silver, lithium, uranium, industrial minerals, aggregate resources, and related mineral systems. He holds a PhD in Economic Geology from the University of Georgia, an MS in Geology from East Carolina University, and a BS in Geology from East Carolina University. Of particular relevance to the Company, Dr. Capps served as a principal author of the 2020 NI 43-101 Technical Report for the SAC Bolivia Copper-Gold Project, which relates to the Bolivian mining assets recently acquired by the Company through its reverse merger transaction.

The Company notes that Dr. Capps' recent technical review work relating to the SAC Bolivia project, including the independent technical assessment communication referenced in the Company's May 27, 2026 press release, was completed prior to any discussions regarding his engagement by the Company. Following completion of that review and management's evaluation of Dr. Capps' technical qualifications, project familiarity, and industry experience, the Company determined that he would be a valuable addition to its technical leadership team and subsequently offered him the position of Vice President of Mining, Exploration and Geology.

In his role with the Company, Dr. Capps is expected to assist the Company with geological evaluation, exploration planning, technical review, mineral property assessment, project development strategy, and related mining industry matters.

"Criss brings a unique combination of technical expertise, project familiarity, and industry experience that will be invaluable as we continue evaluating and advancing our Bolivian mining assets," said Brent Nelson, President of South American Copper Ltd. "Having previously worked on the SAC Bolivia project and having authored numerous technical reports throughout his career, he is exceptionally well positioned to help guide the Company's technical evaluation and development efforts. We are pleased to welcome him to the team."

The appointment follows the Company's recently completed reverse merger transaction and reflects American Gold & Copper's continued efforts to build its technical and operational leadership as it advances its mining-focused business strategy.

About Dr. Criss Capps

Dr. Richard "Criss" Capps, PhD, RPG, is an economic geologist with more than 50 years of experience in mineral exploration, project evaluation, mine development support, technical reporting, and geological consulting. Throughout his career, he has worked on gold, copper, silver, uranium, lithium, rubidium, cesium, industrial minerals, aggregate resources, and other mineral projects across the United States, Mexico, Suriname, and South America.

As founder of Capps Geoscience, LLC, Dr. Capps has authored or contributed to numerous NI 43-101 technical reports, mineral property evaluations, and resource valuation studies for publicly traded and private mining companies. His prior experience includes serving as Vice President of Exploration for Gold Reef International, Associate Professor of Geology at Augusta State University, and various exploration and consulting geology roles spanning more than five decades.

Dr. Capps was a principal author of the 2020 NI 43-101 Technical Report for the SAC Bolivia Copper-Gold Project and has authored technical reports and studies on mining projects throughout North America and South America. He holds a PhD in Economic Geology from the University of Georgia, an MS in Geology from East Carolina University, and a BS in Geology from East Carolina University.

About South American Copper, Ltd.

South American Copper, Ltd. is a British Virgin Islands company and wholly owned subsidiary of American Copper & Gold Inc., focused on the development and advancement of precious and base metals mining assets in South America. Through its wholly owned Bolivian operating subsidiary, Minerasac SA S.R.L., the company controls the Ascensión de Guarayos gold, copper and silver project in eastern Bolivia, including substantial mineral concession holdings, related surface rights, established infrastructure, operating permits, and multiple development-stage mineral targets.

Additional information is available on the company's corporate website here: https://southamericancopper.com/about/.

For additional background, South American Copper's January 2026 Corporate Business Summary provided by the company, can be viewed here: South American Copper Business Summary

About Everlert, Inc. (now operating as American Gold & Copper Inc.)

Everlert, Inc. (OTC: EVLI), a Nevada corporation now operating under the legal name American Gold & Copper Inc., is a U.S. public company focused on the acquisition, evaluation, development, and advancement of strategic copper, gold, silver, and related mineral resource opportunities. Following the recently completed reverse merger transaction, the Company's initial operating focus is the continued technical evaluation and advancement of the Ascensión de Guarayos copper-gold-silver project in eastern Bolivia through its wholly owned subsidiaries American Copper & Gold Inc., South American Copper Ltd., and Minerasac SA S.R.L.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's strategic plans for the continued evaluation and advancement of its Bolivian mining assets; anticipated additional technical review, exploration planning, development initiatives, financing activities, potential exchange listings, management expansion, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "potential," "may," "could," "will," and similar expressions.

These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks relating to capital availability, regulatory approvals, technical evaluation outcomes, commodity price volatility, political and operational risks in Bolivia, environmental and permitting matters, risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, and other risks associated with development-stage public companies.

Certain technical and project information referenced in this release is derived from historical technical reports and supplementary technical materials reviewed by independent consultants. Such information has not been updated into a current technical report and should not be relied upon as a current compliant mineral resource or reserve estimate.

Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by law. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

Investor Relations Contact:

Everlert, Inc. (now operating as American Gold & Copper Inc)

Email: everlertinfo@gmail.com

Web: https://southamericancopper.com/about/