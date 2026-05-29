UK-headquartered JCB launched its first hydrogen-powered backhoe loader, part of its £100 million ($135 million) investment in hydrogen engine technology. "The 3CX Hydrogen trio is powered by a 55 kW version of the JCB hydrogen engine. The machine is equipped with three hydrogen tanks, made of composite material and mounted on the cab roof, which provide enough storage capacity at a pressure of 350 bar to last an entire workday," said in an emailed statement the company, which defines itself the world's leading manufacturer of backhoe loaders. According to JCB, the 55 kW hydrogen engine delivers ...

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