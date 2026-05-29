The Silicon Industry Branch of the China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association (CNMIA) reported on May 27 that polysilicon prices remained stable week on week. N-type recharging polysilicon traded at CNY 34,000-36,000/ton ($4,730-$5,010/ton), with an average of CNY 35,300/ton ($4,910/ton). N-type granular silicon also traded at CNY 34,000-36,000/ton, averaging CNY 34,300/ton ($4,770/ton). The association said market activity weakened compared with the previous two weeks, with only three to four producers concluding transactions and new orders declining. Market sentiment shifted from cautious ...

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