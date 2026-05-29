German heating specialist Viessmann has expanded its residential heat pump portfolio with the Vitocal 200-A intelligent energy (IE), an air-to-water system for residential applications. The company said the new product is manufactured in Europe and is designed for single- and two-family homes. The new product line covers an output range of 4 to 12 kW, positioning it for typical residential heating demands, including both new builds and renovation projects. It can reportedly deliver flow temperatures of up to 75 C, enabling compatibility with existing radiator systems and making it suitable for ...

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