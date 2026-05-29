Brown Family Law Announces New Scholarship

Brown Family Law Prepares to Offer $2,500 in "The Impact of Divorce on Children and How Parents Can Protect Them" Scholarship.

SANDY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2026 / Brown Family Law welcomes undergraduate and graduate students to apply for its "The Impact of Divorce on Children and How Parents Can Protect Them" Scholarship in the 2026-2027 academic year. The winner of the scholarship will receive a $2,500 award that can be put toward tuition, housing, and other qualifying educational expenses.

Brown Family Law has spent more than 15 years helping Utah and Idaho families face divorce and its aftermath. The firm works closely with parents and children at some of the most difficult points in their lives, and that experience shapes the intent behind this scholarship.

Divorce does not affect parents alone. The way a family moves through the process has real, lasting consequences for children, and Brown Family Law wants to see students engage seriously with that reality.

Applicants are asked to record a short video that examines the emotional, academic, or social effects divorce can have on children, and to share concrete ideas for how parents can reduce long-term harm. Brown Family Law encourages students to draw on research, personal insight, or both, and to approach the topic with the same care they would bring to any meaningful conversation about family.

Submissions will be evaluated on the quality and substance of each student's ideas, not on production value or video editing skill. Brown Family Law is looking for genuine, thoughtful responses from students who have something insightful to say on the subject.

Along with their video link, each applicant will need to include:

Proof of a 3.0 GPA

Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal authorization to study in the United States

Proof of current enrollment or acceptance at an accredited college, university, or graduate program

The complete eligibility requirements, submission guidelines, and terms and conditions are available on the Brown Family Law scholarship page . Brown Family Law is accepting applications from now until October 15, 2026, and looks forward to reading what this year's candidates have to say.

About Brown Family Law

Brown Family Law was founded in 2010 with a straightforward goal: to give families a better way to go through divorce. The firm focuses exclusively on family law and brings more than 150 years of combined experience to cases involving divorce, child custody , paternity , property division , alimony , and other matters.

Brown Family Law serves clients in Utah and Idaho and is known for a calm, strategic approach that keeps the focus on protecting clients' children, finances, careers, and futures. The firm communicates proactively with every client, assigning a dedicated team to each case and checking in regularly throughout the process.

For more information about Brown Family Law and the services it provides, visit the firm's website or contact the Sandy, Utah, office directly.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Brown Family Law

support@brownfamilylaw.com

801-685-9999

SOURCE: Brown Family Law

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/brown-family-law-announces-new-scholarship-1154193