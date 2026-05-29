Ondas Inc.: Ondas Secures Over $30 Million in New Orders in May, Bringing Q2-to-Date Orders to $110+ Million Across Its Defense, Security and Autonomous Technology Platform

New Orders Reflect Growing Demand Across Ondas' Unmanned and Autonomous Systems Portfolio and Demonstrate Continued Execution of the Company's Strategic Growth Plan

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2026 / Ondas Inc. (Nasdaq:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of advanced autonomous systems and next-generation defense and security technologies, announced today that it has secured over $30 million in new orders during May across its defense, security and autonomous technology platform.

The May order momentum brings Ondas' Q2-to-date orders to over $110 million, demonstrating continued execution of the Company's strategic growth plan and accelerating customer demand across its core technology segments. These orders help support a growing backlog for Ondas and are being captured across Ondas' system-based defense and security businesses, including Air Defense and C-UAS solutions, loitering munition and one-way attack systems, ISR systems, UGVs, robotic defense systems and mission-critical security technologies. Ondas reported $50.1 million in revenues in the first quarter of 2026 with a proforma backlog of $457 million.

"Securing over $30 million in new orders during May, and over $110 million in orders quarter-to-date, reflects Ondas' continued execution," said Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas. "As we scale production, customer deployments and operational capabilities across multiple technology segments, we believe this momentum is strengthening our visibility into future growth opportunities across defense, homeland security and critical infrastructure markets. Our strategy is centered on integrating differentiated technologies into a unified operating platform that can support increasingly complex mission requirements at scale."

Mr. Brock continued, "Governments and critical infrastructure operators are increasingly seeking trusted partners capable of delivering integrated autonomous systems, counter-drone technologies, ISR and robotic mission solutions at scale. We believe Ondas is well positioned to support these evolving requirements through our expanding technology portfolio, operational capabilities and growing global customer relationships."

The recent order momentum demonstrates the impact of Ondas' strategic growth plan as the Company scales multiple technology segments through the integration of engineering resources, operational capabilities, customer access, manufacturing capacity, deployment experience and field support across the Ondas platform. Ondas believes this integrated operating model enables each technology segment to grow faster while supporting larger, more complete mission solutions for defense, homeland security, border security, public safety, critical infrastructure and industrial customers. The Company's approach is to combine specialized technologies into a unified operating platform where each segment benefits from shared engineering, manufacturing, customer access, deployment experience, and operational support.

This structure allows Ondas to support customers with integrated mission solutions rather than standalone products. Air Defense and C-UAS systems can operate alongside ISR assets, while loitering munition, one-way attack, and robotic ground systems support coordinated air and ground operations in complex environments. Together, these capabilities strengthen Ondas' ability to support modern defense, security, border protection, and critical infrastructure missions while reducing risk to personnel and operators.

"Customers are increasingly looking for integrated defense technologies that can operate together across the mission," said Oshri Lugassy, Co-CEO of Ondas Autonomous Systems. "The future is not one drone, one robot or one sensor. It is a connected mission architecture that integrates air defense, counter-UAS, ISR, loitering systems, and autonomous ground operations into a coordinated operational capability. We believe Ondas is increasingly positioned to deliver these multi-domain mission solutions at scale across allied and partner nation defense and security markets."

Ondas expects to continue advancing its strategic growth plan by expanding production capacity, integrating acquired technologies, strengthening customer access, and pursuing larger defense and security programs across the United States, Europe, the Middle East and other allied markets. The Company believes that growing demand for air defense, C-UAS, autonomous ISR, loitering systems, UGVs, robotic defense systems and mission-critical security technologies will continue to support its long-term growth strategy.

About Ondas Inc.

Ondas Inc. (Nasdaq:ONDS) is a leading provider of autonomous systems, robotics, and mission-critical technologies for defense, homeland security, public safety, critical infrastructure, and industrial markets. The Company develops and deploys integrated unmanned and autonomous platforms across air, ground, and stratospheric environments, including autonomous drone systems, counter-UAS technologies, robotic ground systems, advanced unmanned aircraft and propulsion solutions, demining and engineering systems, and integrated sensing and communications technologies designed to support intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, security, and operational missions in complex environments. Ondas' solutions are deployed globally by government, defense, and commercial customers to protect infrastructure, borders, transportation networks, personnel, and strategic assets.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

Contacts

IR Contact for Ondas Inc.

888-657-2377

ir@ondas.com

Media Contact for Ondas Inc.

Escalate PR

ondas@escalatepr.com



Preston Grimes

Marketing Manager, Ondas Inc.

preston.grimes@ondas.com

SOURCE: Ondas Inc.

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