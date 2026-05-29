Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2026) - LithiumBank Resources Corp. (TSXV: LBNK) (OTCQX: LBNKF) ("LithiumBank" or the "Company") a lithium development company focused on lithium-enriched brine projects in Western Canada, announces the voting results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), held on May 28, 2026.

All resolutions presented to the Shareholders were approved. Each of the resolutions are explained in detail in the Management Information Circular published in connection with the Meeting. It is available for reference on the Company's website www.lithiumbank.ca.

A total of 11,985,270 common shares, representing approximately 17.6% of the Company's outstanding common shares, were voted in person and by proxy at the Meeting. Shareholders approved the following matters:

Reappointment of Davidson & Company LLP as auditors of the Company;

Setting the number of directors at five and electing the following nominees to the Board: Robert Shewchuk, Steven Piepgrass, Christopher Murray, Ekaterina Zotova and Paul Matysek; and

Approval of the New Option Plan.

"On behalf of the board, I would like to thank shareholders for their participation and continuing support" commented Rob Shewchuk, CEO, LithiumBank.

About LithiumBank Resources Corp.

LithiumBank Resources Corp. (TSXV: LBNK) (OTCQX: LBNKF) is a publicly traded lithium company that is focused on developing its two flagship projects, Boardwalk and Park Place, in Western Canada. These projects host some of the largest lithium brine resources in North America. The Company holds 1,240,140 acres of brown-field brine hosted mineral licenses across three districts in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The Company has pilot tested multiple mature Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE") technologies and has signed a Development Agreement with SLB to bring the Boardwalk project into production. This agreement includes binding DLE licensing terms with SLB to provide an energy efficient, cost-effective and commercially viable end-to-end lithium brine solution. The Company is now working toward establishing commercial lithium production using a modular scale-up approach.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, timing, assumptions or expectations of future performance, including without limitation, statements regarding the Parties collaborating in developing the Boardwalk asset using licensed modular DLE technology; the Company commissioning a Feasibility Study and the anticipated timing thereof; the first phase of development involving two initial DLE modules capable of 10,000 tpa per annum LCE; the Company having a clear sight to commercial production on the Boardwalk Project; the Company saving significant time and costs compared to alternative development strategies; Boardwalk creating limited new surface disturbance and benefiting local communities; The Leading Energy Technology Supplier's end to end DLE solution and modular approach scaling up production by 5,000 tpa LCE increments with a capital intensity that is more favourable than comparable brine projects in North America; the flexible commercialization approach significantly reducing the financial and technical risk in commercializing production of a battery grade lithium carbonate; Leading Energy Technology Supplier and the Company entering into definitive agreements with respect to the DA; Leading Energy Technology Supplier's technology producing high-purity lithium carbonate or hydroxide; and the Company accomplishing any of the key milestones of the partnership with Leading Energy Technology Supplier, are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should" or "would" or occur.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including that the Parties will collaborate in developing the Boardwalk asset using licensed modular DLE technology on the terms set out in the DA, or at all; that the Company will commission a Feasibility Study that will be completed in 2026; that the first phase of development will involve two initial DLE modules capable of 10,000 tpa per annum LCE; that the Company will have a clear sight to commercial production on the Boardwalk Project; that the Company will save significant time and costs compared to alternative development strategies; that Boardwalk will create limited new surface disturbance and benefit local communities; that the Leading Energy Technology Supplier's end to end DLE solution and modular approach will scale up production by 5,000 tpa LCE increments with a capital intensity that is more favourable than comparable brine projects in North America; that the flexible commercialization approach will significantly reduce the financial and technical risk in commercializing production of a battery grade lithium carbonate; that the Leading Energy Technology Supplier and the Company will enter into definitive agreements with respect to the DA; that the Leading Energy Technology Supplier's technology produces high-purity lithium carbonate or hydroxide; that the Company will accomplish the key milestones of the partnership with the Leading Energy Technology Supplier; and that the Company will be able to raise the capital required in connection with accomplishing the key milestones.

These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important risks that may cause actual results to vary, include, without limitation, the risk that the Parties will not collaborate in developing the Boardwalk asset using licensed modular DLE technology on the terms set out in the DA, or at all; that the Company will not commission a Feasibility Study that will be completed in 2026; that the first phase of development will not be on the terms anticipated; that the Company will not have a clear sight to commercial production on the Boardwalk Project; that the Company will not save significant time and costs compared to alternative development strategies; that Boardwalk will create new surface disruptions; that Boardwalk will not benefit local communities as anticipated, or at all; that the Leading Energy Technology Supplier's end to end DLE solution and modular approach will not scale up production as anticipated; that financial and technical risk will be reduced; that the Leading Energy Technology Supplier and the Company will not enter into a definitive agreement; that the Leading Energy Technology Supplier's technology will not produce high-purity lithium carbonate or hydroxide; that the Company will not accomplish the key milestones of the partnership with the Leading Energy Technology Supplier'; that North America's demand for lithium does not continue to grow; the possibility that any future development results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to commodity price and foreign exchange rate fluctuations; the cyclical nature of the industry in which the Company operates; risks related to global financial markets, including the trading price of the Company's shares and the Company's ability to raise capital may also result in additional and unknown risks or liabilities to the Company.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299367

Source: LithiumBank Resources Corp.