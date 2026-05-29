HilltopAds Rolls Out Automated Smart CPM

LONDON, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HilltopAds, one of the best ad networks for advertisers, has introduced Smart CPM for Popunder campaigns, an automated bidding model designed to help advertisers manage a smarter way to buy traffic and control their budget. With this automated bidding model, advertisers can win more impressions at lower prices while setting clear CPM limits to protect their spend.

Smart CPM automatically adjusts bids dynamically in real time based on live auction data. Instead of always paying your maximum CPM, you only pay what's needed to win each impression. This approach can improve cost efficiency, especially in volatile inventory environments.

The feature is available across all Popunder campaigns within the HilltopAds platform.

The addition of Smart CPM fits into a broader shift toward automation and data-driven optimization in ad operations. Features like advanced targeting, postback tracking, and micro-conversion analysis are now standard for teams seeking to reduce manual intervention and improve campaign efficiency. Automated bidding models such as Smart CPM are particularly relevant for practitioners managing multiple campaigns or working within strict budget parameters.

We believe that the best advertising platforms are built not only around traffic volume, but around the ability to help advertisers achieve measurable business outcomes. By investing in innovative technology and practical optimization tools, HilltopAds continues to reduce manual work while improving campaign performance.

Advertisers can enable Smart CPM directly in campaign settings as part of their standard workflow.

For more information, visit the HilltopAds Help Center or contact your personal traffic growth expert.

About HilltopAds

HilltopAds is a global advertising network connecting advertisers and publishers worldwide. The platform delivers 273B+ monthly ad impressions across 250+ GEOs and provides advanced monetization tools, high-CPM ad formats, and flexible payment solutions to help publishers maximize their traffic revenue.

Media Contact

marketing@hilltopads.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2990693/HilltopAds_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hilltopads-rolls-out-automated-smart-cpm-302785645.html