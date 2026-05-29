AliDropship Launches AI Influencers for Hassle-Free Social Media Marketing

Businesses struggling with daily social content can use AI creators to maintain a steady posting schedule.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2026 / AliDropship , a US-based ecommerce platform, has introduced a new offer combining a turnkey online store with seven pre-built AI-powered virtual influencers, designed to help business owners generate social media content without appearing on camera.

The offer is aimed at individuals looking to start an online business without prior technical experience, filming equipment, or a personal social media following. Each user receives access to an AI influencer dashboard containing a library of hundreds of ready-made videos across seven different virtual creators, each tailored for a specific audience niche such as beauty, fitness, or finance. New videos are added weekly.

"Many people want to start an ecommerce business but feel held back by the content creation side," said Yaroslav Nevsky, CEO of AliDropship. "They don't want to be on camera, they don't know what to post, and they don't have time to learn video editing. With our AI influencers, the content is already made. Users simply download the videos and post them. "

Each AI influencer serves as a virtual public face for the user's brand. The dashboard also includes a one-click video creation tool, allowing users to generate a brand-new video for any influencer instantly, with no editing or technical skills required.

The user's store comes pre-loaded with digital products that align with what the AI influencers promote. The company has limited the number of stores available under this offer to ensure quality support for each new user.

The new offer is available immediately at the company website .

About AliDropship:

AliDropship provides complete dropshipping infrastructure, combining 15 years of ecommerce software development with hands-on business scaling expertise. Its solutions eliminate inventory risks, automate operations, and integrate AI-powered market analytics - serving everyone from side hustlers to seven-figure store owners. Learn more at alidropship.com .

Media Contact:

Polina Beletskaya

Marketing Director

polina.beletskaya@ssdma.com

SOURCE: AliDropship

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/alidropship-launches-ai-influencers-for-hassle-free-social-media-1171396