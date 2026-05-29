Avidbank Holdings, Inc.: Avidbank Continues Strategic Growth Initiatives and Expands Team

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2026 / Avidbank is pleased to announce the addition of strategic hires across key business lines as the bank continues to invest in its long-term growth initiatives. Our Corporate Banking division has recently hired Joe Cook, and Matt Garrity and Shane Weissman have joined Venture Lending.

Joe Cook joined as Senior Vice President to strengthen Avidbank's Bay Area presence serving small- to mid-sized businesses. He brings more than 20 years of commercial banking experience San Francisco Bay area, with a focus on C&I and owner-occupied real estate.

The addition of both Matt Garrity and Shane Weissman, who are based in New York City, will help expand Avidbank's Venture Lending presence on the east coast. Mr. Garrity joins as Senior Vice President and has over 20 years of banking experience. Mr. Weissman is joining as Vice President and has over 10 years' experience in venture banking.

"We've always taken a deliberate approach to growth and therefore need to be opportunistic when it comes to talent," said Mark D. Mordell, Chairman and CEO of Avidbank. "The caliber of Joe, Matt and Shane certainly will be a great compliment to our outstanding team."

About Avidbank

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBH), headquartered in San Jose, California, offers innovative financial solutions and services. We specialize in commercial & industrial lending, venture lending, structured finance, asset-based lending, sponsor finance, fund finance, and real estate construction and commercial real estate lending. Avidbank provides a different approach to banking. We do what we say.

Contact:

Patrick Oakes

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

408.200.7390

IR@avidbank.com

SOURCE: Avidbank Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/avidbank-continues-strategic-growth-initiatives-and-expands-team-1171717