CVS Health: Aetna Better Health of West Virginia Opens New Community Resource Center in Clarksburg

New facility at Community Care of West Virginia's Clarksburg location offers health and wellness resources, community meeting space and member support

CLARKSBURG, WV / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2026 / Originally published on CVS Health Company Newsroom

Aetna Better Health of West Virginia, a CVS Health company (NYSE:CVS), announced the opening of a new Community Resource Center (CRC) located within the Community Care of West Virginia's Clarksburg facility. Open to the public, the center provides access to supportive health-related resources and a welcoming space for community meetings.

The CRC plans to host wellness events and vaccine clinics to help address gaps in care and bring services closer to where people live. The space also offers flexible meeting rooms, computers for virtual care appointments and teleconferencing capabilities for community use.

For Aetna Better Health of West Virginia members, the center will provide in-person support from care managers several days a week, along with the option to schedule one-on-one meetings outside of typical clinical hours.

"This Community Resource Center strengthens our ability to provide accessible health care support and meet people where they are," said Todd White, CEO of Aetna Better Health of West Virginia. "Whether someone needs one-on-one assistance, attends a wellness clinic or participates in a community meeting, the center offers valuable resources to the local community."

"Community Care of West Virginia is proud to partner with Aetna Better Health of West Virginia to bring this Community Resource Center to Clarksburg," said Patricia "Trish" Collett, CEO of Community Care of West Virginia. "In a region where access to care and support services can be a challenge, this space helps remove barriers by connecting people to the resources they need close to home. Together, we are expanding whole-person care beyond the exam room and creating new opportunities for individuals and families to improve their health and well-being."

Community Resource Centers extend care beyond traditional health care settings by connecting people to local health and social services in their communities. With nearly four in 10 West Virginians living in rural areas, CRCs help bring resources closer to home and support stronger health outcomes, economic stability and family well-being.

Aetna Better Health of West Virginia is a Managed Care Organization serving more than 166,000 Medicaid members across 55 counties. For more information, visit https://www.aetnabetterhealth.com/westvirginia.

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About Aetna Medicaid

Aetna Medicaid Administrators LLC (Aetna Medicaid), a CVS Health company, has over 30 years of experience managing the care of Medicaid members, using innovative approaches and a local presence in each market to achieve both successful health care results and effective cost outcomes. Aetna Medicaid has expertise serving high-need Medicaid members, including those who are dually eligible for Medicaid and Medicare. Currently, Aetna Medicaid owns and/or administers Medicaid managed health care plans under the names of Aetna Better Health and other affiliate names. Together, these plans serve members in 15 states, including Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia. For more information, see www.aetnabetterhealth.com.

About CVS Health

CVS Health is a leading health solutions company simplifying health care one person, one family and one community at a time. As of March 31, 2026, the Company had approximately 9,000 retail pharmacy locations, more than 1,000 walk-in and primary care medical clinics and a leading pharmacy benefits manager with approximately 88 million plan members. The Company also serves an estimated more than 37 million people through a broad range of health insurance products and related services. The Company's integrated model uses personalized, technology driven services to connect people to simply better health, increasing access to quality care, delivering better outcomes, and lowering overall costs.

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Monica Prinzing

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SOURCE: CVS Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/aetna-better-healthr-of-west-virginia-opens-new-community-resource-ce-1171771