Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2026) - Miravalles Gold Corp. (CSE: SAND) (OTC Pink: SSRSF) ("Miravalles" or the "Company"), formerly Silver Sands Resources Corp., is pleased to announce the completion of its corporate name change to Miravalles Gold Corp., and provides the following updates on the Fairfield Gold Project acquisition and recent exploration activities.

The Company's common shares are expected to begin trading under its new name and ticker symbol "MIRA" on the Canadian Securities Exchange at the opening of trading on JUNE 2, 2026. The new CUSIP for the Company's common shares is 60469J106 and the new ISIN number is CA60469J1066.

The rebranding reflects the Company's strategic focus on the acquisition and advancement of the Fairfield Gold Project located in the State of Nayarit, Mexico.

"We believe the Fairfield Gold Project aligns well with Miravalles Gold Corp.'s strategic direction," stated Keith Anderson, Chief Executive Officer of Miravalles Gold Corp. "Fairfield brings together a combination of historical gold and silver results, established underground workings, and existing infrastructure in a district with a strong mining history, making it a meaningful addition to our exploration portfolio. Recent confirmation sampling has been consistent with historical data and has provided additional confidence in our understanding of the mineralized system. The acquisition adds a new area of focus for the Company in Mexico, and we are moving forward with planned technical work to further evaluate and prioritize exploration targets."

Fairfield Gold Project Acquisition Update

As previously disclosed in the Company's April 30, 2026 news release, Miravalles entered into a Definitive Agreement dated April 29, 2026 with Fairfields Gold S.A. de C.V. (the "Vendor"), pursuant to which the Company may acquire a 100% interest in the 1,012.73 hectare Fairfield Gold Project.

Under the terms of the agreement, the Company can earn a 100% interest in the project through staged cash payments totaling USD$675,000 and the issuance of 5,150,000 common shares over a four-year period. Each tranche of common shares will be issued at a deemed price per share equal to the last closing price of the Company's common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange on the last trading day prior to the date of issuance of each tranche.

To date, the Company has completed the following consideration payments to the Vendor:

USD$15,000 cash payment upon execution of the letter of intent

USD$100,000 cash payment upon execution of the Definitive Agreement

Issuance of 1,000,000 common shares upon execution of the Agreement

In connection with the transaction, the Company also issued 1,050,000 common shares to an arm's length finder as a finder's fee.

The remaining consideration payable under the Agreement is as follows:

USD$110,000 and 1,000,000 shares on the first anniversary

USD$125,000 and 1,000,000 shares on the second anniversary

USD$155,000 and 1,000,000 shares on the third anniversary

USD$170,000 and 1,150,000 shares on the fourth anniversary

Upon completion of all required payments and share issuances, the Fairfield Gold Project will be transferred to a wholly owned Mexican subsidiary of the Company.

High Grade Gold and Silver Results Confirm Historic Potential

During a March 2026 site visit, Tim Henneberry, P.Geo., Director of the Company, conducted a series of check samples from historic mine workings and waste dumps across the Fairfield Gold Project to verify historic results and assess the project's exploration potential.

A total of seven grab samples were collected, including one underground sample from the Miravalles adit. Six of the seven samples returned gold grades exceeding 1 g/t Au, with values ranging to 7.93 g/t Au, while all seven samples returned silver values ranging from 2.1 g/t Ag to 99.6 g/t Ag.

March 2026 Fairfield Grab Sample Results

Sample_ID Location 83Z13E 83Z13N g/t Au g/t Ag 2026-03-08-001 Estrella 494757 2356571 4.52 13.1 2026-03-08-002 Constancia 494387 2356637 0.22 2.1 Constancia Constancia 494387 2356637 4.66 99.6 2026-03-08-003 San Francisco 495207 2357079 7.93 66.8 2026-03-08-004 Miravalles adit 494691 2358138 1.18 4.6 2026-03-08-005 Miravalles Dump 494471 2357945 7.51 7.7 2026-03-08-006 Miravalles Dump 494471 2357945 3.77 7

Coordinates are NAD83 Zone 13.

The Company cautions investors that grab samples are selective in nature and may not represent underlying mineralization across the property.

"The presence of gold and silver mineralization across multiple historic workings is encouraging," added Mr. Anderson. "These results are consistent with historical data and support the merit of further exploration at Fairfield. The project has not been systematically explored using modern techniques."

QA/QC

All grab samples were collected by Mr. Henneberry or under his direct supervision. Samples were shipped to ALS Minerals Zacatecas, Mexico for preparation, with pulps subsequently sent to ALS Minerals North Vancouver for analysis using the ME-ICP41 and Au-AA26 analytical methods. Over limit copper assays were analyzed using the OG46 procedure.

The Company relied on ALS Minerals' internal QA/QC protocols and no material discrepancies were observed.

R. Tim Henneberry, P.Geo. (BC), a Director of the Company and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 has reviewed and approved the technical content within this News Release.

About Miravalles Gold Corp.

Miravalles Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and advancement of high potential precious and base metal projects in mining friendly jurisdictions. The Company's flagship Fairfield Gold Project in Nayarit, Mexico hosts numerous historic underground workings and compelling high grade gold and silver targets with district scale exploration potential.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Keith Anderson

Chief Executive Officer, President and Director

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding completion of the Fairfield Gold Project acquisition, commencement of trading under the new name and ticker symbol, future exploration programs, the incorporation of a Mexican subsidiary, and the potential of the Fairfield Gold Project.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements due to risks and uncertainties including market conditions, financing availability, regulatory approvals, exploration results, and other factors beyond the Company's control.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299345

Source: Miravalles Gold Corp.