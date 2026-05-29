Newest expansion of the NetBrain platform delivers Agent Skills, AI Path Doctor, MCP Server, and expanded cross-domain integrations, extending the agentic capabilities already running in production at hundreds of enterprises.

NetBrain Technologies, Inc. today announced major new platform features that advance Agentic NetOps from an emerging category to operational reality. NetBrain's clients are already deploying agents that are diagnosing and remediating issues across complex multi-vendor enterprise networks. These new features further extend the platform with new agent tooling, cross-domain context, and open interfaces for the broader agentic enterprise.

Early customer outcomes show the magnitude of the shift:

A leading health insurer used NetBrain's Deep Diagnosis agent to diagnose and resolve a weeks old VPN connectivity issue in under five minutes.

A large manufacturer resolved a critical device issue with a single prompt, isolating the root cause across the network path in under 20 minutes, saving hundreds of hours of engineer time, shrinking MTTR by more than 95%.

A global telecommunications firm found NetBrain's context-grounded agents outperformed a stand-alone frontier LLM on a persistent firewall problem, delivering both the correct diagnosis and the specific commands to remediate.

"NetBrain is enabling our customers to achieve Agentic NetOps in production today," said Bernadette Nixon, CEO of NetBrain Technologies. "Our agents are not simply AI assistants, but act as operators that diagnose, decide, and act, governed by the verified network grounding our platform provides. We are delivering on both the innovative, purpose-built Agents and a platform to provide the trusted network context that allows our customers to pursue automation confidently."

Why Agentic NetOps, and why now

Networks are where most enterprises place blame first for issues, and where AI built on event correlation alone consistently fails. Agentic NetOps requires more than inference: it requires verified, current network state, intent validation, and path intelligence that no telemetry stream can produce. Gartner predicts that, "By the end of 2027, 80% of network automation platform vendors will introduce agentic AI capabilities that enable probabilistic automation, up from less than 20% in early 2026."*

NetBrain's network context model spanning Device, Topology, Path, and Intent across 150+ hardware vendors is the proprietary foundation that makes autonomous network operations possible. Available June 1, these new features extend the NetBrain platform:

AI Path Doctor: Validates network paths, flags inaccuracies, and generates runbooks to remediate. Reliable paths are the precondition for every diagnosis and automation the agents run.

Validates network paths, flags inaccuracies, and generates runbooks to remediate. Reliable paths are the precondition for every diagnosis and automation the agents run. Agent Skills: Institutional knowledge and best practices captured as Agent Skills tailoring NetBrain Agents to each customer's environment without writing code or retraining models.

Institutional knowledge and best practices captured as Agent Skills tailoring NetBrain Agents to each customer's environment without writing code or retraining models. Cross-Domain Context: New integrations consume application and infrastructure context from ITSM, security, and APM platforms, including Dynatrace, into NetBrain's diagnosis workflow, resolving the "is it the network or the application" question and eliminating 40% or more of tickets.

New integrations consume application and infrastructure context from ITSM, security, and APM platforms, including Dynatrace, into NetBrain's diagnosis workflow, resolving the "is it the network or the application" question and eliminating 40% or more of tickets. Golden Assessment Library 26.06: Pre-built, industry-validated network assessments released on a regular basis to help stay abreast of industry shifts. This release includes updated coverage for capacity management, Cisco ACI intent integration with Deep Diagnosis, and Troubleshooting Skills for Deep Diagnosis.

Pre-built, industry-validated network assessments released on a regular basis to help stay abreast of industry shifts. This release includes updated coverage for capacity management, Cisco ACI intent integration with Deep Diagnosis, and Troubleshooting Skills for Deep Diagnosis. LLM Flexibility and MCP Support: Native support for Claude, Gemini, GPT, and any OpenAI-compatible endpoint including self-hosted models. Through MCP, NetBrain's network intelligence is now available to the broader agentic enterprise, extending NetBrain's grounded truth to whatever AI platforms our customers operate alongside it.

"The agentic conversation has been dominated by model choice and agent design and on ticket and log analysis use cases. The key to unlock adoption is grounded network truth that informs diagnosis and a remediation plan for a real fix to real customer problems," said Song Pang, CTO of NetBrain Technologies. "Agent Skills tailor our agents to each customer's environment. AI Path Doctor guarantees path accuracy. MCP ties in the rest of the AI ecosystem. Together, they enable immediate business value and close the loop from diagnosis to remediation, at machine speed, with human confidence."

"Agentic NetOps software goes beyond assistants and chatbots that retrieve and suggest but depend on humans to decide what actions to take. Agentic network operations software interprets goals, plans, reasons, acts, and verifies under guardrails."**

Gartner

From category to roadmap

NetBrain's Deep Diagnosis and Runbook Companion agents, released earlier this year, are deployed at hundreds of enterprises automating fault isolation and guided remediation. Both are now significantly more capable through MCP and Agent Skills, and the expanded platform foundation accelerates NetBrain's delivery of additional agents on the roadmap.

Customers leverage NetBrain from planning to change to day-2 network operations, employing human-in-the-loop to human-on-the-loop to human-out-of-the-loop diagnosis, assessment, and change. NetBrain works with customers to build their path to agentic NetOps that delivers measurable ROI at every stage.

These enhancements to the NetBrain platform are available June 1, 2026. Learn more at https://www.netbrain.com/platform/journey-to-agentic-netops/?utm_source=businesswire&utm_medium=text_link&utm_campaign=jtano_q2fy26_integrated.

At Cisco Live, Las Vegas, June 1-4: Join NetBrain at the Zero Outage Lounge (Mandalay Bay Suite, May 31-June 4) and at the Race to Agentic NetOps event (Grand Prix Plaza, June 2, 7-10 PM).

NetBrain Live, Boston, September 22-24, 2026: Registration is open. NetBrain will unveil a full suite of agents built on the context platform spanning diagnosis, remediation, change management, validation, and assessment. Learn more at netbrain.com/netbrain-live?utm_source=businesswire&utm_medium=text_link&utm_campaign=jtano_q2fy26_integrated.

*Gartner, Market Guide for Network Automation Platforms, 29 April 2026. GARTNER is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

**Gartner, Innovation Insight: Agentic NetOps Software Redefines Networking, 18 February 2026.

About NetBrain Technologies

NetBrain pioneers Agentic NetOps, delivering autonomous network operations through AI agents that diagnose, decide, and act with full network context. NetBrain serves approximately one third of the Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 across the most complex enterprise networks in the world, with offices in Boston, London, Hyderabad, Beijing, and Toronto.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260529011510/en/

Contacts:

MEDIA CONTACT

Austin Williams

Voxus PR for NetBrain Technologies

awilliams@voxuspr.com