SHANGHAI, May 29, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Sigenergy today introduced SigenAgent, the energy industry's first all-domain AI agent, fundamentally changing how households and businesses interact with renewable energy.Unveiled during the company's "AI in All" event, SigenAgent elevates solar-and-storage hardware from basic, reactive equipment into autonomous, goal-driven systems.As global energy dynamics transition from power generation to complex, volatile consumption models, manual management has hit its limit. SigenAgent solves this by allowing hardware to actively interpret and execute broad user goals."True AI is not just a chatbot companion," said Tony Xu, Founder and CEO of Sigenergy. "It is a partner that understands your goals, executes tasks on your behalf, and continuously learns over time."The Vision: User Sets the Goal, AI Handles the RestSigenAgent operates on a continuous loop of perception, reasoning, and action. By synthesizing real-time factors like weather patterns, fluctuating electricity prices, and grid conditions, it automatically charts and executes the most efficient operational path.To deliver complete energy management, SigenAgent deploys four specialized, autonomous capabilities:Energy Manager: Brings "autonomous driving" to home solar-and-storage systems. Users simply set macro targets'such as lowering utility bills or securing backup power'and the system automatically configures and runs the hardware.System Doctor: Replaces manual logs with "second-level diagnosis." A single command triggers an immediate, station-wide scan that pinpoints system anomalies and reports root causes, drastically lowering maintenance overhead.Power Trader: Maximizes revenue for storage assets in highly volatile, high-frequency electricity markets by optimizing real-time trading and Virtual Power Plant (VPP) responses.Business Assistant: Links directly to enterprise data lakes to dissolve information silos across production and delivery, providing clear, data-driven operational recommendations.Built on a Foundation of Hardware and SafetySigenAgent is not an isolated software patch, but the culmination of Sigenergy's long-term hardware and software integration. CEO Tony Xu emphasized that AI in energy requires more than algorithms; it demands a reliable physical foundation.Today, over 200,000 global power stations run on Sigenergy hardware. Built on this bedrock, Sigenergy utilizes all-domain sensing across generation, storage, charging, and grid access'supported by 100M high-speed networks, WLAN-Mesh, and Sub-1G communications to create a seamless, closed-loop operational environment.Thanks to an AI-ready architecture, existing operational units can access these agent features via seamless over-the-air (OTA) software updates.While granting execution capabilities to AI, the system enforces strict architectural boundaries to guarantee safety and user trust:User Authorization: SigenAgent operates strictly as an assistant, requiring explicit user approval for critical parameter changes.Secure Infrastructure: Localized data storage across six global data centers ensures absolute compliance with regional privacy laws.Offline Resilience Guaranteed: Pre-programmed dynamic backup strategies ensure the system continues to run smoothly even during network outages.Transparent AI Decision: A fully transparent user interface eliminates the "AI black box," mapping out exactly why a system is charging or discharging over a 24-hour window.SigenAgent is designed to meet users where they are, integrating seamlessly into common workflows and messaging applications like WhatsApp and Telegram.Standardizing the Intelligence EraTo help define this new era of energy, Sigenergy collaborated with Frost & Sullivan to publish the 2026 AI-Powered New Energy White Paper.The report outlines the Energy Intelligence Level (EIL) framework'a five-tier classification system modeled after autonomous driving standards'designed to guide the industry's transition from individual device intelligence to fully autonomous, system-wide optimization."What Sigenergy is delivering today is not just a product, or a tech upgrade'we are delivering a completely new energy lifestyle," said Xu. "Users can optimize every kilowatt-hour without needing to understand complex technical details. Energy systems are shifting from passive hardware into active companions."About SigenergyFounded in 2022 and headquartered in Shanghai, Sigenergy (6656.HK) is a technology-driven company focused on innovation in the new energy sector. Leveraging advanced digital intelligence and a highly skilled talent base, the company has expanded across photovoltaic (PV) generation, smart energy storage, and high-efficiency electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions.Guided by its 'AI in All' strategy, Sigenergy integrates artificial intelligence across its product ecosystem to deliver safer, smarter and more efficient energy solutions for households and businesses worldwide.For more information, visit: www.sigenergy.comMedia ContactTracy LiEmail: tracy.li@sigenergy.comSource: Sigenergy Technology Co., Ltd.Copyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.