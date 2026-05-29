KAWASAKI, Japan, May 29, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited today announced the launch of "Fujitsu Sustainability Disclosure Navigator," a new service under its Sustainable Finance offering within "Uvance for Finance". This service leverages AI to analyze non-financial information disclosure, helping companies organize and manage disclosure content based on ESG evaluation criteria and make decisions on disclosure policies that contribute to enhanced corporate value.The service, available from May 29, 2026, utilizes Fujitsu's own expertise in non-financial information disclosure and AI to analyze and manage non-financial information, benchmark disclosure content against over 1,000 listed companies in Japan, and enable disclosure that considers ESG evaluations. This will allow companies to strategically disclose non-financial information, aiming for inclusion in ESG indices and other capital market considerations. Through this service, Fujitsu aims to support companies in their continuous value creation and contribute to the revitalization of the domestic stock market.BackgroundIn 2023, the Tokyo Stock Exchange issued a request for companies to focus on "realizing management that is conscious of capital costs and stock prices," increasing the importance of information disclosure for enhancing corporate value. While many companies are expanding their disclosure information in response, they face challenges in organizing required disclosure items, objectively understanding their disclosure levels and positioning compared to competitors, and benchmarking due to the increasing complexity of non-financial information disclosure requirements. As a result, significant time and effort are required to achieve disclosure that leads to positive evaluations, and internal information management systems are often not adequately prepared, leading to a tendency for tasks to become individualized.Overview of "Fujitsu Sustainability Disclosure Navigator"This service uses AI to objectively analyze the presence and status of non-financial information disclosure by a company and its competitors, based on the evaluation criteria of multiple ESG rating agencies, thereby supporting companies in achieving evaluations that reflect their actual performance. It also provides analysis and insights for improving future ESG evaluations, supporting the strategic disclosure of non-financial information. The AI leverages knowledge accumulated through Fujitsu's own long-standing practice of non-financial information disclosure, as well as non-financial information publicly disclosed by over 1,000 listed companies in Japan, including Fujitsu. Fujitsu aims to continuously improve the service's functions through agile development even after its launch, providing comprehensive support for non-financial information disclosure.Features of "Fujitsu Sustainability Disclosure Navigator"1. Visualization of compliance with the latest ESG evaluation criteriaThe service organizes and visualizes the disclosure content required of a company, taking into account the latest trends in ESG evaluation criteria emphasized by ESG rating agencies.It also centrally manages non-financial information across multiple disclosure media, such as integrated reports and annual securities reports, preventing omissions and inconsistencies in information when updating disclosure media and significantly reducing the time and effort required for research and verification.2. Clarification of a company's position and differentiation points through comparative analysisBy using AI to organize the presence and content of non-financial information disclosure from over 1,000 listed companies in Japan and efficiently referencing disclosure sections related to ESG evaluations, companies can understand their disclosure levels and differentiation points compared to competitors, enabling strategic information disclosure planning.3. Support system leveraging technology and expert knowledgeIn non-financial information disclosure, it can be difficult for a company to determine "what, to what extent, and how to disclose" on its own, considering the perspectives of evaluation agencies and multiple disclosure standards.This service will also offer advisory services related to ESG information disclosure based on expertise provided by professionals from Deloitte Tohmatsu LLC, combining technology and expert knowledge to support customers in creating high corporate value.Fujitsu also plans to further enhance various AI-powered functions, including the generation of disclosure draft documents.Future PlansMoving forward, Fujitsu will evolve this service to not only streamline and advance non-financial information disclosure but also to support decision-making directly linked to corporate value enhancement. Specifically, Fujitsu aims to expand functions for analyzing the relationship and causality between financial indicators such as ROIC and PBR and non-financial activities, as well as functions to support dialogue with investors.Furthermore, Fujitsu will strengthen AI-powered support functions for overall non-financial information disclosure operations and expand its ecosystem through co-creation with partner companies possessing diverse expertise, including ESG rating agencies. Through the "Uvance for Finance" offering, Fujitsu aims to contribute to the enhancement of customer corporate value and, in turn, to the revitalization of the entire Japanese economy.Through "Uvance for Finance", Fujitsu will also advance the sustainability of society and the economy by leveraging data and AI to enhance non-financial information disclosure for companies and corporate evaluations for financial institutions, thereby improving both corporate and asset value.Fujitsu's Commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the United Nations in 2015 represent a set of common goals to be achieved worldwide by 2030.Fujitsu's purpose - "to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation" - is a promise to contribute to the vision of a better future empowered by the SDGs.About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 100,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.5 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: global.fujitsuPress ContactsFujitsu LimitedPublic, Investor and Analyst Relations DivisionInquiriesSource: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.