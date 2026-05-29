New World Group Holdings Confirms Appointment of Arno Kitts as Non-Executive Chairman

LONDON, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New World Group Holdings ("NWG"), the London-headquartered principal investment and holding group founded and led by Adam Sadiq, today announced the appointment of Arno Kitts as Non-Executive Chairman of the Group, following his period serving as Interim Chairman.

The appointment reflects the next phase of NWG's strategic evolution into a long-term principal investment platform focused on strategic ownership across institutional real assets, financial infrastructure and cross-border operating platforms spanning Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

NWG is currently evaluating a number of long-term strategic initiatives, ownership opportunities and cross-border expansion projects aligned with its broader vision of building a globally connected principal investment platform.

Arno Kitts has over three decades of experience across global investment management and institutional financial markets. He previously served as Managing Director and Head of the £250 billion BlackRock UK Institutional Business and Chief Executive of the £100 billion BlackRock Life platform. Prior to this, he held senior leadership roles at Henderson Global Investors and JP Morgan.

Mr Kitts also served on the Board of Pension Insurance Corporation leading up to its 2025 £5.7 billion acquisition by Athora, the European insurance group backed by Apollo Global Management. He was also one of the earliest investors in NWG and has supported the Group's evolution over a number of years.

Mr Kitts also serves on the Investment Committee of The Valesco Group, the c.€3 billion European real assets platform focused on institutional-quality assets across major gateway cities.

Under Adam Sadiq's leadership, NWG has established a differentiated international platform operating across Europe, the Middle East and Asia, with longstanding relationships spanning sovereign institutions, family offices and institutional investors across key global capital corridors.

"We are building NWG as a long-term principal investment and holding group centred around ownership, control and platform value creation.

The Group is now entering its next phase focused on deepening long-term ownership across strategically aligned platforms and operating businesses capable of generating enduring institutional value."

- Adam Sadiq, Founder and Group Chief Executive Officer, New World Group Holdings

"I was fortunate to support New World Group as one of its earliest investors and have had the opportunity to witness the Group's evolution first-hand over a number of years.

I look forward to supporting Adam and the broader Group as NWG continues building a differentiated principal investment and platform ownership group across Europe, the Middle East and Asia."

- Arno Kitts, Non-Executive Chairman, New World Group Holdings

As part of the Group's broader leadership transition and governance evolution, Mazen Al Tamimi and Zeiad Idris stepped down from the Board of New World Group Holdings earlier this year and are no longer involved in the executive leadership of the Group.

For further information:

www.nwgp.com

About New World Group Holdings

New World Group Holdings ("NWG") is a London-headquartered principal investment and holding group focused on strategic ownership across institutional real assets, financial infrastructure and cross-border operating platforms spanning Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

The Group focuses on long-term ownership, strategic capital allocation and the development of differentiated businesses operating across major international capital and trade corridors.

Contact: press@nwgp.com, +44 (0) 20 3744 4900

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