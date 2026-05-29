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WKN: A1W5CT | ISIN: US5253271028 | Ticker-Symbol: S6IA
Tradegate
29.05.26 | 15:03
114,00 Euro
+0,93 % +1,05
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IT-Dienstleistungen
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S&P 500
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LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
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LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
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112,20112,9015:47
112,20112,9015:47
ACCESS Newswire
29.05.2026 15:38 Uhr
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Leidos: Beyond the Trade Show: Giving Back During GEOINT 2026

By Victoria Piccoli Communications Director, Leidos Intelligence

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2026 / During the first week of May, thousands of national security professionals from industry, academia and the U.S. Intelligence Community (IC) gathered in Aurora, Colo., for the 2026 United States Geospatial Intelligence Foundation GEOINT Symposium.

Inside the convention center, conversations centered on artificial intelligence, autonomy and the evolving role of geospatial intelligence (GEOINT). But, for a group of Leidos employees attending the symposium, a part of the week's focus extended beyond the trade show floor.

Thirty employees, both from the local area and those visiting for the event, spent part of May 6 volunteering with the Food Bank of the Rockies. Together, they assembled meal bags and created 'food for health' cards to support Colorado families facing food insecurity.

For many of the volunteers, whose day-to-day work directly supports the IC and the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA), the opportunity served as a reminder that service can take many forms.

"Our mission begins in the communities where we live and work," said Jason O'Connor, president of Leidos Intelligence. "Even while we were gathered for an important industry event, it's critical that we take time to support those around us."

The volunteer effort was paired with a $15,000 corporate donation from Leidos to the Food Bank of the Rockies, along with an additional $1,400 contributed by employees. Together, those contributions are expected to help provide approximately 45,000 meals across the region.

Food insecurity remains a persistent challenge for families, seniors and children throughout Colorado. For organizations like the Food Bank of the Rockies, partnerships with businesses and volunteers play a critical role in helping meet growing demand.

"Financial contributions combined with hands-on volunteer support allow us to expand our reach and help ensure our neighbors have access to nutritious meals when they need it the most," said Charlene Moser, corporate partnership manager, Food Bank of the Rockies.

Connection to the community is especially important for Leidos as Colorado continues to grow as a hub for employees supporting space, intelligence and national security programs.

And as organizations compete for talent and cultivate workplace culture, volunteerism and philanthropy increasingly reflect the values employees want to see in the companies they represent.

MORE ON LEIDOS GEOINT WORK & INNOVATION

Find more stories and multimedia from Leidos at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Leidos
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/leidos
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Leidos



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/beyond-the-trade-show-giving-back-during-geoint-2026-1171775

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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