Chicago's Iconic Esquire Theatre Re-Emerges as Oak Street's Premiere Luxury Culinary Destination

A first look at Esquire, the forthcoming MStreet Collective concept set to reimagine a storied Oak Street address through luxury dining, cinematic design, and immersive hospitality.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2026 / MStreet Collective announces the opening of Esquire, a 265-seat flagship restaurant set within the iconic Cinema Theatre Esquire, carrying forward its storied name. Long regarded as the heartbeat of Oak Street, the theatre's history and cinematic legacy inspire an experience that channels vintage Hollywood glamour through a distinctly modern lens.

"Chicago is one of the great dining cities in the world, and Oak Street is its most discerning address. Esquire was conceived specifically for this historic building on this prestigious block - not adapted to it. We are honored to contribute to this extraordinary restaurant scene, and create a destination worthy of this community." said Chris Hyndman, Founder and CEO, MStreet Collective.

Exterior rendering of Esquire at 58 East Oak Street in Chicago. (Rendering courtesy of MStreet Collective & Synergy Consulting)

Conceived as a refined and cinematic dining experience, Esquire distinguishes itself within the Gold Coast as a modern expression of culinary theatre. The menu is a tour of exceptionally sourced product, guided by Japanese precision and grounded in French foundation. While rooted in the grand dining format familiar to steakhouse aficionados, Esquire transcends the category and arrives as a defining destination scaled to match the ambition of Oak Street itself.

Upon arrival, immediate impressions reflect the haute couture sensibility of Oak Street's designer boutique community. A study in style and seduction, the design is defined by rich materials, elegant custom lighting, and sculptural elements that evoke the opulence of Hollywood's Golden Age. Esquire is revealed through a layered sequence of distinct vignettes that balance drama with intimacy. Lush seating lines a continuous expanse of retractable glass that opens to Oak Street. Multiple private dining rooms extend the experience for more intimate and celebratory occasions.

The headlining act is the Wagyu program, elite in quality and variety, and meticulously sourced from the finest producers across Japan. Global selections also include Wagyu from Australia, New Zealand, and America. Steak preparation is approached with a bespoke, precisely sequenced method designed to express and enhance each cut's unique character.

Earning equal billing on the menu, the seafood and sushi compositions showcase a finesse and precision unique in the steakhouse category. Globally sourced seafood arrives daily, supported by a dedicated fish-aging program and complemented by an array of caviar and shellfish presentations. And though the menu embraces decadence, guests will find considerable expression of more refined, lighter, and health-forward options.

Service is guided by the Japanese principle of omotenashi - anticipatory service, free of ego or transaction. Esquire's service team regards each guest as unique and tailors the experience to individual preferences. With deep knowledge of the menus, service captains are adept at guiding guests on this culinary tour.

"Chris Hyndman is one of the top operators in the country, and I am proud to have worked alongside him for more than a decade. The Esquire Theater is a transformative project that brings together upscale dining, fashion, and culture in a way that will elevate the Gold Coast and reinforce Oak Street as one of the most dynamic luxury corridors in the country." said David Goldberg, Founder & CEO, Goldstreet Partners.

Esquire features a four-level, 5,000-capacity wine tower as a defining feature of the space. The tower showcases a sommelier-curated selection of global wines, featuring particular depth in Burgundy and Bordeaux, alongside traditional powerhouses and boutique gems. A thoughtful collection of Coravin selections encourages exploration by the glass. An extensive sake list supports the Japanese elements of the menu.

The spirits program features rare and reserve American, Scotch, and Japanese whiskies, French cognacs, and tequilas, showcased in the "Trophy Room," located within the lounge. The mixology program is led by modern expressions of barrel-aged Old Fashioneds and Manhattans, seasonal libations, and Freezer Martini Tableside Service.

Joining Esquire and inhabiting the venue's second floor is 58 Club, an exclusive private members club overlooking the designer boutiques of Oak Street. Although details remain private, membership is curated by invitation from its Founding Members.

Secluded as a speakeasy within the private club is OakSho, an intimate Japanese omakase experience. A pure expression of Japanese culinary theatre, the twelve-seat bar wraps the Taisho's stage, as he and his team guide each okyakusama, or guest, through a sixteen-course tour exploring caviar and uni compositions, an array of Toyosu fish market selections, and a grand finale progression of Japanese A5 Wagyu. Each course is meticulously prepared and presented in a highly choreographed rhythm of service. Optional sommelier-curated sake and wine pairings can be woven into the experience.

OakSho slides open its shoji screens five nights per week, with two seatings nightly. The omakase experience is $285. Availability for non-member guests is limited.

To learn more about Esquire, visit esquireoakstreet.com.

About MStreet Collective

MStreet Collective is a design, branding, and management company, an extension of MStreet Nashville. Led by its founder and CEO Chris Hyndman, whose award-winning portfolio includes Kayne Prime and Virago, MStreet Collective brings its hospitality pedigree to Chicago with Esquire. Hyndman resides with his wife Celine in Chicago, leading the development and operations of this Chicago-original project.

Media Contact

Kelly Morris

Press & Media

Synergy Consulting Group

kelly@synergyconsulting.com

SOURCE: Esquire

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/chicagos-iconic-esquire-theatre-re-emerges-as-oak-streets-premiere-luxury-culinary-dest-1171751