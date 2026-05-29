BootUp PD: BootUp and the Micro:bit Educational Foundation Team Up to Support AI Literacy

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2026 / BootUp is excited to partner with the Micro:bit Educational Foundation to launch the micro:bit CreateAI Pilot Program, a year-long professional learning experience designed to help 4th-8th grade educators and students become confident, thoughtful creators of artificial intelligence (AI).

This collaboration represents the Foundation's first major U.S. pilot of CreateAI, bringing together BootUp's expertise in educator professional learning with the Foundation's innovative tools for hands-on technology education. Together, the partnership aims not only to support teachers in bringing AI into their classrooms, but also to learn from educators themselves. Through this pilot, teacher expertise and feedback will play a critical role in shaping and improving future resources and experiences for classrooms across the country.

"Partnering with BootUp PD for the micro:bit CreateAI Pilot Program is an exciting milestone that builds on our ongoing work to support AI literacy in the U.S.," said Katie Henry, Head of North America at Micro:bit Educational Foundation. "The feedback from this diverse cohort of educators will enable our partners to support more educators across the U.S. and beyond, proving that with the right tools anyone can become a thoughtful AI creator."

With micro:bit CreateAI, a free tool that connects physical movement to machine learning, students can explore AI as something they can design and build. Through engaging, hands-on experiences, students learn how machine learning works and build foundational AI literacy. They also make meaningful connections to computer science and data science concepts.

"At BootUp, we believe AI literacy empowers students to become thoughtful creators and problem-solvers," said Lien Diaz, CEO of BootUp. "This partnership with the Micro:bit Educational Foundation creates exciting opportunities for educators and students to explore AI through meaningful learning experiences that build confidence, creativity, and lasting skills to engage with emerging technologies through a critical thinking lens."

The micro:bit CreateAI Pilot program aims to support 300 educators across all 50 states during the 2026-2027 school year, with the goal of reaching a diverse group of classrooms and learning directly from teachers about what works best for their students. No prior experience with AI, computer science, coding, or data science is required. Educators simply need curiosity, openness to try something new, and a desire to help students explore emerging technologies in meaningful ways.

Throughout the program, teachers will be supported in bringing novel concepts into the classroom in approachable, creative ways with professional development opportunities and classroom-ready materials including lesson plans, teaching slides, and students worksheets. They will develop their own understanding in this area while building student confidence in the classroom.

Applications close June 30. Learn more and apply at https://bit.ly/CreateAIPilot . Any questions can be directed to CreateAIPilot@bootuppd.org .

About BootUp:

BootUp is dedicated to empowering elementary teachers and students through computer science and creating equitable computer science programs in underserved communities. Since 2015, BootUp has worked with over 1,500 elementary schools impacting over 950,000 students, providing in-person professional development, instructional coaching, and on-site support that prepare teachers to facilitate coding projects in Scratch and ScratchJr. Students are inspired through creative and interactive lessons that allow them to explore their personal interests with code.

About Micro:bit Educational Foundation:

The Micro:bit Educational Foundation is a leading, global non-profit organisation with the aim of inspiring every child to create their best digital future. ?They deliver global impact through the BBC micro:bit (an award-winning, pocket-sized computer), free and user-friendly educational resources, teacher training, and various digital products that support teaching and learning.? Their impact is further amplified by working collaboratively with partners around the world, with the goal of improving children's life chances and helping deliver greater social and economic equity. ?

Since 2016, the BBC micro:bit has brought digital inspiration to an estimated 70 million young people in more than 85 countries worldwide with the aim of reaching 100 million young people by 2028.

SOURCE: BootUp PD

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/bootup-and-the-micro-bit-educational-foundation-team-up-to-support-ai-literacy-1170181