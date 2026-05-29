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PR Newswire
29.05.2026 16:06 Uhr
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Future Market Insights: LNG Liquefaction Equipment Market to Register 8.2% CAGR Through 2035 as Asia-Pacific and North America Dominate Global LNG Infrastructure Investments

NEWARK, Del., May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market analysis by Future Market Insights, the global LNG Liquefaction Equipment Market is witnessing strong growth as countries increase investments in cleaner energy infrastructure and energy security. The market is estimated to be valued at USD 25.4 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 55.9 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. Rising LNG demand, expansion of liquefaction facilities, and rapid adoption of advanced automation technologies are driving market expansion globally.

Quick Stats: LNG Liquefaction Equipment Market

  • Market Size (2025): USD 25.4 Billion
  • Market Size (2035): USD 55.9 Billion
  • Growth Rate: 8.2% CAGR (2025-2035)
  • Top Growth Countries: China (11.1%), India (10.3%), Germany (9.4%)
  • Leading Segment: Refrigerant Compressor System (37.2% share in 2025)
  • Top Plant Size Segment: Mid-Scale LNG Plants (42.1% share in 2025)

Get detailed market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, and pricing trends: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5641

Rising LNG Demand and Energy Transition Driving Market Growth

The growing global focus on cleaner energy sources and reduced carbon emissions is accelerating demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG). Governments and private energy companies are increasing investments in LNG infrastructure to improve energy security and diversify fuel supply.

Key growth drivers include:

  • Rising global demand for cleaner fuel alternatives
  • Increasing investments in LNG export and import terminals
  • Expansion of natural gas infrastructure in emerging economies
  • Long-term LNG supply agreements between producers and importers
  • Strong focus on energy efficiency and operational reliability

LNG liquefaction equipment plays a critical role in converting natural gas into liquid form for cost-effective transportation and storage across long distances.

Analyst Opinion

According to Nikhil Kaitwade:
"LNG liquefaction equipment procurement is increasingly shifting from conventional standalone systems toward integrated, energy-efficient, and automation-enabled solutions. Energy companies are prioritizing modular liquefaction technologies, high-efficiency refrigerant compressor systems, and digitally monitored operations to optimize plant performance and reduce lifecycle costs. Manufacturers lacking advanced process optimization capabilities and scalable LNG infrastructure solutions may face challenges in securing contracts for next-generation liquefaction projects and global energy transition initiatives."

Technology Advancements Supporting Operational Efficiency

Technological innovation is transforming LNG liquefaction systems and improving plant performance. Companies are adopting advanced equipment and automation technologies to reduce operating costs and enhance energy efficiency.

Important technological trends include:

  • Modular LNG plant designs for faster deployment
  • Improved refrigerant management systems
  • Integration of automation and smart monitoring systems
  • High-capacity compressor technologies
  • Energy-efficient liquefaction processes

These advancements are helping operators lower emissions, reduce downtime, and improve scalability across different LNG plant sizes.

Growing Demand for Mid-Scale and Small-Scale LNG Plants

The market is witnessing increased demand for mid-scale and small-scale LNG plants, particularly in regional and niche markets. Mid-scale LNG plants are becoming popular because they offer:

  • Lower capital investment requirements
  • Faster project execution timelines
  • Flexible production capacity
  • Efficient operation for regional LNG demand
  • Improved return on investment

The Mid-Scale LNG Plants segment is expected to hold 42.1% of market revenue in 2025, making it the leading plant size category.

Refrigerant Compressor Systems Lead Market Demand

The Refrigerant Compressor System segment is projected to account for 37.2% of the LNG liquefaction equipment market revenue in 2025, establishing itself as the leading systems category.

Growth is being driven by:

  • High efficiency in gas cooling and liquefaction processes
  • Improved compressor reliability and performance
  • Reduced maintenance and operational downtime
  • Scalability for both mid-scale and large-scale LNG facilities
  • Increasing adoption of energy-efficient compressor technologies

These systems are considered essential for maintaining stable LNG plant operations and optimizing overall plant efficiency.

Plant Manufacturers Gain Strong Preference

The Plant Manufacturer segment is expected to account for 58.4% of market revenue in 2025, making it the dominant equipment manufacturer category.

Market growth is being supported by:

  • Rising demand for turnkey LNG solutions
  • Preference for integrated engineering and construction services
  • Increasing focus on plant efficiency and scalability
  • Strategic collaborations with technology providers and equipment suppliers
  • Growing investments in advanced LNG infrastructure projects

Manufacturers offering complete engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) capabilities are gaining strong market preference globally.

Country-Wise Growth Outlook

Different regions are experiencing varying levels of growth based on LNG demand, infrastructure investments, and energy transition initiatives.

Key Country CAGR Analysis

  • China: 11.1%
  • India: 10.3%
  • Germany: 9.4%
  • Brazil: 8.6%
  • USA: 7.8%
  • UK: 7.0%
  • Japan: 6.2%

China and India are emerging as major growth hubs due to rapid industrialization, rising energy demand, and increasing LNG import infrastructure investments.

Customize insights for your business strategy@https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-5641

Market Overview

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) is natural gas cooled to approximately -161°C, reducing its volume by nearly 600 times for easier transportation and storage. LNG liquefaction equipment consists of integrated systems designed to process and liquefy natural gas efficiently.

As LNG demand continues to rise globally, equipment manufacturers are focusing on:

  • Improving plant efficiency
  • Reducing project and operational costs
  • Increasing liquefaction capacity
  • Enhancing system reliability
  • Supporting decarbonization initiatives

The LNG liquefaction equipment market continues to present strong opportunities for both established companies and emerging players.

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies operating in the LNG Liquefaction Equipment Market include:

  • Air Products and Chemicals
  • Linde Group
  • ConocoPhillips Company
  • Atlas Copco
  • Ingersoll Rand
  • General Electric
  • Kobelco Compressors
  • Chart Energy and Chemicals
  • Elliott
  • MITSUI E&S
  • MCO
  • IHI Corporation

Companies are competing based on:

  • Product innovation
  • Energy-efficient technologies
  • Integrated LNG solutions
  • Automation capabilities
  • Global project execution expertise

The market is also witnessing strategic partnerships and technology collaborations aimed at improving operational performance and expanding global presence.

Explore In-Depth Oil and Gas Market Insights: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/oil-and-gas

Explore Industry Insights: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/industry-analysis

Related Reports:

LNG Intermediate Fluid Vaporizer (IFV) Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/lng-intermediate-fluid-vaporizer-ifv-market

LNG Open Rack Vaporizer (ORV) Market:https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/lng-open-rack-vaporizer-orv-market

LNG Marine Gensets Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/lng-marine-gensets-market

LNG Bunkering Market:https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/lng-bunkering-market

LNG Terminal Market:https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/lng-terminal-market

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights delivers actionable market intelligence and strategic business insights across global industries. FMI combines deep market analysis with real-world industry inputs from procurement leaders, technical experts, and supply chain professionals to provide data-driven research tailored for business decision-making.

FMI is recognized for:

  • Comprehensive pricing and cost analysis
  • Installed base and replacement cycle insights
  • Procurement and buyer behavior intelligence
  • Supply chain and trade flow analysis
  • Industry 4.0 and automation-focused research
  • Continuous market validation and forecasting updates

With a strong focus on practical business outcomes, FMI helps companies optimize investments, improve operational efficiency, and stay competitive in evolving global markets.

For Press & Corporate Inquiries

Rahul Singh
AVP - Marketing and Growth Strategy
Future Market Insights, Inc.
+91 8600020075
For Sales - sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media - Rahul.singh@futuremarketinsights.com
For web - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/
For Web : https://www.factmr.com/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lng-liquefaction-equipment-market-to-register-8-2-cagr-through-2035-as-asia-pacific-and-north-america-dominate-global-lng-infrastructure-investments-302785603.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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