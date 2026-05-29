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WKN: A0BMJR | ISIN: US8796041064 | Ticker-Symbol:
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Elektrotechnologie
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TELKONET INC Chart 1 Jahr
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ACCESS Newswire
29.05.2026 16:14 Uhr
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Telkonet, Inc. Announces Corporate Governance Updates Following Change in Ownership Structure of VDA Group

WAUKESHA, WI / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2026 / Telkonet, Inc. ("Telkonet" or the "Company") announces certain corporate governance updates following a change in the ownership structure of VDA Group S.p.A., which held the majority interest in Telkonet.

On Friday's 22nd of May, VDA Group S.p.A. was acquired in full by GEWISS Group, an international company active in the electrotechnical, energy, lighting and building automation sectors. As a result of this transaction, Telkonet becomes part of the broader GEWISS Group industrial ecosystem through VDA Group, while continuing to operate in its reference markets with continuity.

In connection with this development, Luca Fornasari, Head of the Building Automation Business Unit of GEWISS Group, has been appointed as a new member of the Board of Directors of Telkonet, Inc. His appointment reflects the strategic alignment between Telkonet's expertise in energy management and guest room technologies and GEWISS Group's broader capabilities in building automation, smart infrastructure and integrated technologies for buildings.

At the same time, Flavio De Paulis has stepped down from the Board of Directors of Telkonet, Inc. The Company thanks Mr. De Paulis for his contribution and service.

The Company also announces that Gene Mushrush, former Chief Financial Officer of Telkonet, Inc., has left the Company. Kris Gintner has joined the organization to lead the finance and corporate administration activities of Telkonet, Inc., supporting the Company in its next phase of development within the VDA Telkonet and GEWISS Group ecosystem.

Telkonet, Inc., operating commercially as VDA Telkonet Americas, remains focused on the hospitality and multi-room property sectors, providing technologies designed to improve energy efficiency, operational performance and guest comfort. The Company will continue to support clients and partners across the North American market as part of the global VDA Telkonet organization.

"Telkonet remains committed to supporting hotels and multi-room properties with technologies that improve energy efficiency, operational performance and guest comfort," said Piercarlo Gramaglia, CEO of VDA Telkonet. "The integration within the GEWISS Group ecosystem represents an important step toward strengthening our industrial platform, while maintaining the specialization, market focus and service continuity that define VDA Telkonet."

Contact Information

Lisa Borean
CFO VDA Telkonet
+39 349 986 9585
Lisa.borean@vdagroup.com

SOURCE: Telkonet, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/telkonet-inc.-announces-corporate-governance-updates-following-ch-1171766

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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