Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Aluminum Market Forecast at 92.87 Million Tons by 2031, Automotive & Packaging Segments Accelerate with Asia-Pacific Leading Globally | Mordor Intelligence Reports

HYDERABAD, India, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --?According to recent reports from Mordor Intelligence, the global aluminum market demand is projected to rise from 78.99 million tons in 2026 to 92.87 million tons by 2031, registering a CAGR of 3.29%. The aluminum market growth is supported by increasing use of lightweight materials in electric vehicles, renewable energy infrastructure, and sustainable packaging applications. Aluminum continues to remain one of the most widely used metals due to its durability, recyclability, and strength-to-weight advantages. While Asia-Pacific leads overall consumption, investments in low-carbon smelting and recycling capacity are also expanding across North America and the Middle East to address supply chain and sustainability requirements.

Aluminum Market Drivers and Key Trends:

Shift Toward Low-Carbon Smelting

Producers are investing in cleaner aluminum manufacturing processes powered by renewable energy and hydrogen-based technologies. The move toward low-emission production is expected to strengthen the position of sustainable aluminum in automotive and packaging applications.

"Aluminum markets are being shaped by a combination of infrastructure investment, lightweighting requirements, recycling priorities, and evolving trade dynamics," says Himanshu Vasisht, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence. "Mordor Intelligence combines structured primary research, extensive secondary-source validation, and consistent market modeling to provide decision-makers with a transparent, evidence-based view that supports confident planning and benchmarking."

Pressure from Fluctuating Energy Costs

Volatile electricity prices continue to affect aluminum producers, as smelting operations depend heavily on stable power supply. Rising energy costs and grid-related challenges are limiting expansion plans in several regions.

Regulatory Challenges and Carbon Policies

Stricter environmental regulations and carbon-border policies are increasing compliance costs for aluminum exporters. Manufacturers are focusing on cleaner production methods and regional supply chains to reduce tariff exposure and meet sustainability standards.

Aluminum Industry Segments:

By Processing Type

Castings

Extrusions

Forgings

Flat-Rolled Products

Pigments and Powders

By End-user Industry

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Building and Construction

Electrical and Electronics

Packaging

Industrial

Others

By Geography

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

For a full breakdown of?precast concrete?market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report:?https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/aluminum-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Aluminum Market Share by Region:

Asia-Pacific continues to lead the aluminum industry, supported by expanding fabrication capacity, infrastructure development, and rising demand from construction and transportation sectors. Countries such as China and India remain key growth centers, while Southeast Asia is emerging as an important hub for secondary aluminum production.

North America is increasing investments in domestic smelting and low-carbon aluminum projects to reduce supply dependence and strengthen regional production. In Europe, energy-related challenges have impacted output, but sustainability-focused initiatives and renewable-powered smelter upgrades are encouraging long-term modernization.

Aluminum Companies:

Alcoa Corporation

Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba)

Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco)

China Hongqiao Group Limited

East Hope Group

Emirates Global Aluminium PJSC

Novelis Inc.

Norsk Hydro ASA

Rio Tinto

RUSAL

Xinfa Group

Vedanta Aluminium

Century Aluminum Company

Explore the Japanese version of the report for localized market insights, regional trends, competitive analysis: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/aluminum-market?utm_source=prnewswire

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