Helping more healthcare professionals learn and practice cardiac ultrasounds on the systems already in front of them

HeartFocus, AI-enabled cardiac imaging software developed by data-driven medtech company DESKi, has announced its expansion to any cart-based system with the launch of HeartFocus Link. Available now for medical schools, residency, and ultrasound training programs, HeartFocus Link addresses one of the most persistent barriers in cardiac ultrasound education and adoption: the challenge of helping healthcare professionals build confidence and competency using the ultrasound systems already available within healthcare institutions.

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Healthcare institutions have invested heavily in ultrasound infrastructure, yet cardiac imaging remains one of the most underutilized capabilities in that installed base. The reason isn't access to equipment it's that cardiac ultrasound demands a level of skill and experience that most frontline providers in acute care, primary care, and emergency settings haven't had enough time and resources to build. Without scalable training and guided learning tools, many ultrasound systems remain underutilized for cardiac imaging education and skill development.

HeartFocus Link addresses this directly with a simple plug-and-play software solution designed to support cardiac ultrasound learning, hands-on education, and image acquisition training within just a few hours of guided practice. A tablet running the HeartFocus Link application connects directly to existing ultrasound systems through a simple HDMI-based setup, delivering real-time AI guidance alongside the live ultrasound image to support users during image acquisition training.

The platform supports 10 standard transthoracic echocardiographic (TTE) views and features a patented 3D guidance system that superimposes probe positioning instructions directly onto the live image. Auto Record captures image clips automatically when predefined quality thresholds are achieved, while a real-time quality scoring system provides immediate objective feedback during training and practice sessions.

Bertrand Moal, PhD, MD, CEO of DESKi said, "Cart-based systems make up the majority of clinical ultrasound infrastructure, yet utilization is often limited to a small pool of specialists and other professionals. The equipment is already there. What's been missing is a scalable way to help more healthcare professionals build familiarity, competency, and confidence in cardiac ultrasound acquisition." HeartFocus Link meets providers where they are, on the cart-based systems they already have, and provides real-time AI guidance designed to support learning and hands-on image acquisition.

HeartFocus Link is intended to support education, training, and image acquisition practice and is not for diagnostic use, clinical decision-making, or treatment guidance.

The launch of HeartFocus Link expands the broader HeartFocus ecosystem combining AI-guided cardiac ultrasound learning, real-time image quality feedback, structured educational pathways, and POCUS HeartFocus Certification to support more accessible, standardized, and scalable cardiac ultrasound training across the existing healthcare infrastructure.

To learn more or request a demonstration, visit www.heartfocus.ai.

About HeartFocus

HeartFocus, developed by DESKi, is an FDA-cleared AI-guided cardiac ultrasound platform transforming how cardiac imaging is learned, performed, and scaled across healthcare systems.

By combining real-time guidance, automatic quality validation, and structured learning pathways, HeartFocus enables healthcare professionals to confidently acquire diagnostic-quality cardiac ultrasound images, helping expand access to cardiac imaging beyond traditional specialists.

The HeartFocus ecosystem includes mobile applications, OEM integrations with ultrasound manufacturers, educational and certification pathways, and HeartFocus Link, which extends AI-guided cardiac ultrasound to cart-based ultrasound systems already deployed across hospitals and training environments worldwide.

Designed to support learning, standardization, and earlier cardiac assessment, HeartFocus helps institutions reduce variability, improve training scalability, and expand access to cardiac ultrasound across frontline care.

Founded in France by brothers Dr. Bertrand Moal and Olivier Moal, DESKi is guided by the belief that No heart can wait. For more information, visit www.heartfocus.ai.

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Contacts:

HeartFocus by DESKi Inquiries:

Pernille Bruun-Jensen, Chief Growth Officer

mediarelations@deski.ai