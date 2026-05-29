International WELL Building Institute: From Compliance to Leadership: How WELL Supports ESRS and Advances Social Sustainability

By Eleftherios Zacharakis

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2026 / As sustainability reporting expectations continue to evolve across Europe, organizations are facing a more nuanced reality: while the environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting has accelerated significantly in recent years, current discussions around the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) scope adjustments and broader regulatory simplifications are creating a more complex landscape.

Social sustainability is not yet universally central in practice. In some sectors, it is advancing rapidly; in others, it is still emerging or even being prioritized amid regulatory uncertainty. Yet this is precisely where leadership matters most.

The recent webcast by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) on WELL and ESRS explored this tension directly: how organizations can move beyond compliance and use WELL to strengthen long-term value, resilience and business performance through measurable social sustainability strategies.

Bringing together perspectives from policy, industry and real estate, the discussion highlighted to a clear conclusion: the challenge is no longer understanding why social sustainability matters, but how to measure it, implement it and report on it in a credible way.

A new level of expectation: from narrative to data

Across markets, ESG is moving from high-level commitments to structured, comparable and decision-useful data. Nowhere is this more visible than in the EU regulatory landscape.

As Saara Mattero, Head of Office for a Member of the European Parliament, noted: "EU regulation raises the ambition globally [...] companies tend to align with the most stringent standards and scale them across regions."

This shift is particularly significant for the "S" in ESG. Social sustainability is now being defined through measurable indicators, covering workforce well-being, equity, health and user experience.

The implication is direct: organizations are expected not only to act, but to demonstrate impact in a structured, comparable and decision-relevant way.

Bridging performance and reporting

This is where WELL plays a distinct role.

Rather than operating alongside ESG frameworks, WELL functions as a bridge between what organizations do and how they report it, by translating health and well-being strategies into measurable indicators supporting disclosure expectations.

This connection has been further identified through IWBI's WELL-ESRS Alignment Tool. The analysis shows that WELL strategies may support up to 50% of ESRS disclosures, with particularly strong alignment in the social pillar.

As Lefteris Zacharakis, Client Success Manager, EMEA Region at IWBI, noted: "The shift we're seeing is from ESG as a narrative to ESG as an operational and reporting requirement. What clients are asking for now is clarity and how to translate what they're already doing into something measurable, comparable and reportable. That's exactly the gap the WELL-ESRS alignment is designed to address."

This is where IWBI's work becomes increasingly central, by helping organizations move from fragmented initiatives to an integrated model where performance, measurement and reporting are directly connected.

From intention to evidence in the real estate sector

The real estate sector illustrates this shift clearly. Developers such as Atenor are moving beyond intention, focusing on how social value can be demonstrated and quantified.

As Julie Willem, Archilab Director and Member of the Management Committee for Atenor sa, explained: "Policy brings intention, but frameworks like WELL bring evidence [...] they make social value comparable and credible with data."

This marks a broader transition in the built environment. Elements such as daylight, indoor air quality, thermal comfort and access to nature are no longer qualitative features, they are measurable drivers of user experience, asset performance and long-term value. In this context, social sustainability becomes both visible and investable.

Regulation as a baseline, not the endpoint

At the same time, regulation alone is not enough to drive this transformation.

As Lourdes Calderon, Sustainability Manager at the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA), noted: "The EU regulation sets the base... but to go further, you need complementary initiatives."

This reflects a critical dynamic. Regulation defines what needs to be reported. Frameworks like WELL enable organizations to define how to deliver, measure and continuously improve performance. For companies, this shifts the mindset from compliance to leadership, by moving early to structure, measure and communicate impact in a credible way.

The business case for health is becoming clearer

This shift is not only regulatory, it is also increasingly financial.

IWBI's Investing in Health Pays Back special report consolidates a growing body of evidence linking health and well-being strategies to business outcomes. These include improved employee performance and retention, reduced absenteeism, stronger tenant demand and enhanced asset differentiation.

As Ann Marie Aguilar, Senior Vice President, EMEA Region, IWBI, noted: "We're seeing a growing body of evidence that investing in health and well-being delivers measurable value for organizations."

In the context of ESRS, this matters. Organizations are not only expected to disclose policies, but they are expected to demonstrate outcomes.

Health and well-being are increasingly part of that value equation.

A practical starting point: begin with what you measure

Despite the complexity of ESG frameworks, the most effective starting point is often simple.Most organizations are already collecting relevant data on workforce health, absenteeism, engagement or workplace conditions. The opportunity lies in structuring and scaling that data into a consistent reporting approach.

As Saara Mattero put it: "What you measure, you get [...] when we start measuring well-being and health, we start improving them."

Organizations that move forward effectively will focus on:

Selecting a small number of meaningful indicators

Building consistency over time

Connecting performance directly to reporting

From compliance to leadership

ESRS is not just a reporting requirement, it is a catalyst for change.

It is pushing organizations to clarify how they define social sustainability, how they measure it and how they communicate it externally.

In this context, WELL provides a practical pathway to move from:

Intent to implementation

Implementation to measurement

Measurement to reporting

Reporting to financing and long-term strategy

As Minjia Yang, Vice President and Head of Sustainable Finance, IWBI, noted: "Sustainability goes beyond compliance. Especially in periods of regulatory uncertainty, leadership is about holding firm to the fundamental values that underpin our society-and translating them into action."

Organizations that act early have an opportunity not just to comply, but to lead by making social sustainability measurable, credible and strategically relevant.

Explore the tools and resources

To support this transition, IWBI has developed resources that help organizations operationalize social sustainability and align with ESRS:

WELL-ESRS Alignment Tool

WELL at scale Annual Reporting Guidelines

WELL-Sustainable Finance Slide Deck

These tools are designed to reduce complexity, improve clarity and enable organizations to translate strategy into measurable outcomes.

Conclusion

Social sustainability is entering a new phase: one defined by measurement, accountability and business relevance.

As reporting expectations evolve, the question is no longer whether to act, but how to do so in a way that is credible, structured and aligned with value creation. WELL's role in this landscape is increasingly clear: not just as a certification system, but as a framework that connects people, performance and reporting.

For organizations navigating ESRS, this is where the opportunity lies, not only to comply, but to lead.

WELL and ESRS is also the topic of IWBI's latest EMEA regional webcast, "From Alignment to Performance: How WELL supports ESRS reporting in practice." View the recording here.

View original content here.

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SOURCE: International WELL Building Institute (IWBI)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/from-compliance-to-leadership-how-well-supports-esrs-and-advance-1171780