SkyAI, Inc.: SkyAI Appoints Veteran Finance Executive Arthur Levine as Chief Financial Officer

Mission-critical appointment with extensive public company, multinational, and emerging growth experience as SkyAI advances its agentic finance platform

Marks the latest step in the Company's evolution as it continues building out its leadership team to support initiatives serving the Global South

NEW YORK, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyAI, Inc. (NASDAQ: "SKYA") ("SkyAI" or the "Company"), a financial technology company building agentic finance for the Global South, today announced the appointment of Arthur Levine as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Mr. Levine will be a key member of the Executive Team as SkyAI builds out its infrastructure to support the next phase of its global expansion strategy.

"We believe expanding financial access across emerging markets represents a substantial opportunity," said Alice Zhang, Chief Investment Officer of SkyAI. "Arthur brings significant experience helping public and early-stage companies scale through transformational periods, and his leadership will play an important role as we continue advancing our platform globally."

"Arthur's multinational finance expertise and track record at multiple public companies makes him an exceptional addition to the SkyAI leadership team," said Paul Danner, Executive Chairman of SkyAI. "He will play a pivotal role in enhancing financial operations as we seek to deliver long-term value for shareholders."

"I am thrilled to join SkyAI at such an important stage in its evolution," said Arthur Levine, Chief Financial Officer of SkyAI. "The Company presents a compelling opportunity to meet the needs of an underserved market, and I look forward to working alongside the leadership team to strengthen our foundation and execute on our long-term growth strategy."

Mr. Levine is a seasoned public company finance executive and Certified Public Accountant with more than 30 years of experience leading finance organizations across fintech, software, healthcare and other high-growth industries. Throughout his career, he has played a key role in guiding companies through IPOs, capital raises and scaling initiatives.

Previously, Mr. Levine served as Chief Financial Officer of EzFill Holdings, Inc., where he led the company's initial public offering during a period of revenue growth of approximately 400% and established the financial and reporting infrastructure necessary to support their rapidly expanding public company needs. He also served as Chief Financial Officer of Sensus Healthcare, Inc., where he led the company's initial public offering and subsequent follow-on financing, and helped the company return to profitability while strengthening the organization's infrastructure to support continued growth. Over a career spanning more than three decades, Mr. Levine has held senior finance and accounting leadership positions with various emerging growth and publicly traded companies, developing extensive expertise in capital market transactions, SEC reporting, corporate governance, strategic planning, organizational scaling, and business transformation initiatives. He has recently served as a CFO consultant to several growth companies engaged in IPO, reverse merger and M&A transactions.

Mr. Levine holds a B.S. in Accounting and Economics from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and is a Certified Public Accountant in the State of New York. He also currently serves as an advisory board member of the Wharton Club of South Florida and is a founding board member of the South Florida chapter of the CFO Leadership Council.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's strategy and product roadmap and the potential opportunities such initiatives may create. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

These risks and uncertainties include, among others: the Company's ability to successfully execute its AI technology strategy; and general market, economic, and business conditions. Additional risks are described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.

About SkyAI

SkyAI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SKYA), formerly Sharps Technology, Inc., is building Agentic Finance for the Global South. The Company combines stablecoin rails with AI to deliver financial access, education, and actionable intelligence to the billions of underbanked users across Asia, Latin America, and Africa. For additional information, please visit www.theskyai.co.