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WKN: A3D3K8 | ISIN: KYG5380J1004 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
27.05.26 | 22:00
1,590 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
LANVIN GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LANVIN GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
29.05.2026 16:29 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Lanvin Group: Lanvin Names Barbara Werschine as CEO

SHANGHAI, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lanvin Group (NYSE: LANV), a global luxury fashion group, today announced that Maison Lanvin, the oldest couture house in Paris, has appointed Barbara Werschine as Chief Executive Officer.

Ms. Werschine is an accomplished leader in the international luxury sector, with over twenty years of experience in brand positioning, product strategy, and retail transformation. She joins Lanvin after serving as CEO of Eric Bompard, where she successfully modernized the brand and optimized its financial performance. She previously served on the Executive Committee at Hermès as Director of Leather Goods Collections, and held key leadership and development roles at Celine, Louis Vuitton, and Zadig & Voltaire. She also worked as a strategy consultant at McKinsey & Company.

Ms. Werschine will be responsible for steering the brand's global strategy, accelerating its development, and strengthening Lanvin's positioning on the international stage. This appointment reflects the house's commitment to opening a new chapter in its history, blending its rich heritage with a modern and ambitious growth momentum.

About Lanvin Group

Lanvin Group is a leading global luxury fashion group headquartered in Shanghai, China and Milan, Italy, managing iconic brands worldwide including Lanvin, Wolford, Sergio Rossi and St. John Knits. Harnessing the power of its unique strategic alliance of industry-leading partners in the luxury fashion sector, Lanvin Group strives to expand the global footprint of its portfolio brands and achieve sustainable growth through strategic investment and extensive operational know-how, combined with an understanding and access to the fastest-growing luxury fashion markets in the world. The shares of Lanvin Group are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "LANV". For more information about Lanvin Group, please visit www.lanvin-group.com, and to view Lanvin Group's investor presentation, please visit https://ir.lanvin-group.com.

Enquiries:

Media
Lanvin Group
Winni Ren
[email protected]

Investors
Lanvin Group
Coco Wang
[email protected]

SOURCE Lanvin Group

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
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