Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 29.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die nächste große Rohstoff-Sensation? Dieses Unternehmen besitzt das größte Wolfram-Portfolio der USA
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
29.05.2026 17:02 Uhr
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PATRIOT SOFTWARE LLC: Patriot Software Marks America's 250th With 50% Off for 6 Months for New Customers

Limited-time offer applies to Patriot's full product line: accounting, payroll, time and attendance, and HR software.

CANTON, OH / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2026 / Patriot Software is celebrating America's 250th Anniversary with a limited-time promotion for new customers: 30 days free + 50% off for 6 months.

"Our country turns 250 this year, and it was built by people who decided to bet on themselves," said Kyle Quinn Dreger, CEO. "Today's small business owners carry that same spirit, and this promotion is our way of saying thank you and keep going!"

The offer applies to Patriot's full product line: accounting, payroll, time and attendance, and HR software.

Offer details:

  • 30-day free trial so new signups can explore risk-free

  • 50% off the first 6 months after the free trial ends

  • Limited-time offer is available to new customers only

After the promotional period, Patriot remains among the most affordable in the industry: accounting starts at $20/month and payroll at $17/month + $4 per worker paid.

For more information on Patriot Software or to take advantage of this limited-time offer, visit www.patriotsoftware.com.

###

About Patriot Software:

Patriot Software is redefining the accounting and payroll space for over 75,000 American businesses with its low prices, high customer reviews, and award-winning software. Patriot offers cloud-based accounting, payroll, HR, and time and attendance software solutions that help American businesses simplify their administrative tasks. Patriot's US-based customer support team provides a personal touch that most software companies lack today. The company has been serving tens of thousands of businesses nationwide since 2002.

For more information, please contact:

Rachel Blakely-Gray
Content Manager
marketing@patriotsoftware.com
www.patriotsoftware.com

SOURCE: PATRIOT SOFTWARE LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/patriot-software-marks-americas-250th-with-50-off-for-6-months-f-1171680

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.