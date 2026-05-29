PATRIOT SOFTWARE LLC: Patriot Software Marks America's 250th With 50% Off for 6 Months for New Customers

Limited-time offer applies to Patriot's full product line: accounting, payroll, time and attendance, and HR software.

CANTON, OH / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2026 / Patriot Software is celebrating America's 250th Anniversary with a limited-time promotion for new customers: 30 days free + 50% off for 6 months.

"Our country turns 250 this year, and it was built by people who decided to bet on themselves," said Kyle Quinn Dreger, CEO. "Today's small business owners carry that same spirit, and this promotion is our way of saying thank you and keep going!"

The offer applies to Patriot's full product line: accounting, payroll , time and attendance, and HR software.

Offer details:

30-day free trial so new signups can explore risk-free

50% off the first 6 months after the free trial ends

Limited-time offer is available to new customers only

After the promotional period, Patriot remains among the most affordable in the industry: accounting starts at $20/month and payroll at $17/month + $4 per worker paid.

For more information on Patriot Software or to take advantage of this limited-time offer, visit www.patriotsoftware.com .

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About Patriot Software:

Patriot Software is redefining the accounting and payroll space for over 75,000 American businesses with its low prices, high customer reviews, and award-winning software. Patriot offers cloud-based accounting, payroll, HR, and time and attendance software solutions that help American businesses simplify their administrative tasks. Patriot's US-based customer support team provides a personal touch that most software companies lack today. The company has been serving tens of thousands of businesses nationwide since 2002.

For more information, please contact:

Rachel Blakely-Gray

Content Manager

marketing@patriotsoftware.com

www.patriotsoftware.com

SOURCE: PATRIOT SOFTWARE LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/patriot-software-marks-americas-250th-with-50-off-for-6-months-f-1171680