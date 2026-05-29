Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2026) - Dennis Mitchell, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer, Starlight Capital (the "Company"), and his team, joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") to open the market and celebrate the Company's new listing of the Global Real Assets Trust's (the "Trust") 6.85% Cumulative Redeemable Series 1 Preferred Units (TSX: GLRA.PR.A).





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The Trust's investment objective is to provide unitholders with cash distributions and long-term capital appreciation through exposure to institutional quality real assets in the global real estate and global infrastructure sectors, and to a lesser extent, the global diversified equity sector.

Starlight Capital is an independent Canadian asset management firm managing Global and North American diversified private and public equity investments across traditional and alternative asset classes, including real estate, infrastructure and private equity.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299381

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange