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PR Newswire
29.05.2026 17:06 Uhr
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BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 29

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc
(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

Results of AGM

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 13 resolutions were duly passed on a poll.

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2025, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism


The results of the poll were as follows:


Votes
For & Discretionary




%



Votes
Against




%



Votes Total

% of Available voting rights*



Votes
Withheld

Resolution 1

7,823,401

99.65

27,695

0.35

7,851,096

26.66

54,182

Resolution 2

7,751,320

98.82

92,219

1.18

7,843,539

26.63

61,739

Resolution 3

7,748,864

98.78

96,023

1.22

7,844,887

26.64

60,391

Resolution 4

7,810,127

99.47

41,516

0.53

7,851,643

26.66

53,635

Resolution 5

7,679,119

97.82

170,973

2.18

7,850,092

26.66

55,186

Resolution 6

7,654,792

97.64

185,146

2.36

7,839,938

26.62

65,340

Resolution 7

7,677,008

97.87

166,812

2.13

7,843,820

26.64

61,458

Resolution 8

7,769,761

99.13

68,463

0.87

7,838,224

26.62

67,054

Resolution 9

7,760,748

98.96

81,461

1.04

7,842,209

26.63

63,069

Resolution 10

7,841,154

99.76

18,918

0.24

7,860,072

26.69

45,206

Resolution 11

7,808,909

99.19

63,851

0.81

7,872,760

26.73

32,518

Resolution 12

7,725,553

98.31

133,140

1.69

7,858,693

26.69

46,585

Resolution 13

7,797,313

99.04

75,558

0.96

7,872,871

26.73

32,407

*Available Voting Rights (excl. Treasury) equals 29,448,641

Date: 29 May 2026

© 2026 PR Newswire
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