BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 29

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc

(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

Results of AGM

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 13 resolutions were duly passed on a poll.



The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2025, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:



https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism



The results of the poll were as follows:



Votes

For & Discretionary





%



Votes

Against





%



Votes Total % of Available voting rights*



Votes

Withheld Resolution 1 7,823,401 99.65 27,695 0.35 7,851,096 26.66 54,182 Resolution 2 7,751,320 98.82 92,219 1.18 7,843,539 26.63 61,739 Resolution 3 7,748,864 98.78 96,023 1.22 7,844,887 26.64 60,391 Resolution 4 7,810,127 99.47 41,516 0.53 7,851,643 26.66 53,635 Resolution 5 7,679,119 97.82 170,973 2.18 7,850,092 26.66 55,186 Resolution 6 7,654,792 97.64 185,146 2.36 7,839,938 26.62 65,340 Resolution 7 7,677,008 97.87 166,812 2.13 7,843,820 26.64 61,458 Resolution 8 7,769,761 99.13 68,463 0.87 7,838,224 26.62 67,054 Resolution 9 7,760,748 98.96 81,461 1.04 7,842,209 26.63 63,069 Resolution 10 7,841,154 99.76 18,918 0.24 7,860,072 26.69 45,206 Resolution 11 7,808,909 99.19 63,851 0.81 7,872,760 26.73 32,518 Resolution 12 7,725,553 98.31 133,140 1.69 7,858,693 26.69 46,585 Resolution 13 7,797,313 99.04 75,558 0.96 7,872,871 26.73 32,407

*Available Voting Rights (excl. Treasury) equals 29,448,641

Date: 29 May 2026