BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 29
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc
(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)
Results of AGM
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 13 resolutions were duly passed on a poll.
The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2025, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
The results of the poll were as follows:
% of Available voting rights*
Resolution 1
7,823,401
99.65
27,695
0.35
7,851,096
26.66
54,182
Resolution 2
7,751,320
98.82
92,219
1.18
7,843,539
26.63
61,739
Resolution 3
7,748,864
98.78
96,023
1.22
7,844,887
26.64
60,391
Resolution 4
7,810,127
99.47
41,516
0.53
7,851,643
26.66
53,635
Resolution 5
7,679,119
97.82
170,973
2.18
7,850,092
26.66
55,186
Resolution 6
7,654,792
97.64
185,146
2.36
7,839,938
26.62
65,340
Resolution 7
7,677,008
97.87
166,812
2.13
7,843,820
26.64
61,458
Resolution 8
7,769,761
99.13
68,463
0.87
7,838,224
26.62
67,054
Resolution 9
7,760,748
98.96
81,461
1.04
7,842,209
26.63
63,069
Resolution 10
7,841,154
99.76
18,918
0.24
7,860,072
26.69
45,206
Resolution 11
7,808,909
99.19
63,851
0.81
7,872,760
26.73
32,518
Resolution 12
7,725,553
98.31
133,140
1.69
7,858,693
26.69
46,585
Resolution 13
7,797,313
99.04
75,558
0.96
7,872,871
26.73
32,407
*Available Voting Rights (excl. Treasury) equals 29,448,641
Date: 29 May 2026