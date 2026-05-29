BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Result of GM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 29
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc
(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)
Results of GM
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc announces that, at the General Meeting held today (following the Company's Annual General Meeting), the resolution was duly passed on a poll.
The full text of the resolution can be found in the Notice of General Meeting set out in the Shareholder Circular, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
The results of the poll were as follows:
% of Available voting rights*
Resolution 1
8,323,854
97.76
190,296
2.24
8,514,150
28.91
45,128
*Available Voting Rights (excl. Treasury) equals 29,448,641
Date: 29 May 2026