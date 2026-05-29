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PR Newswire
29.05.2026 17:06 Uhr
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BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Result of GM

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Result of GM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 29

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc
(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

Results of GM

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc announces that, at the General Meeting held today (following the Company's Annual General Meeting), the resolution was duly passed on a poll.

The full text of the resolution can be found in the Notice of General Meeting set out in the Shareholder Circular, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism


The results of the poll were as follows:


Votes
For & Discretionary




%



Votes
Against




%



Votes Total

% of Available voting rights*



Votes
Withheld

Resolution 1

8,323,854

97.76

190,296

2.24

8,514,150

28.91

45,128

*Available Voting Rights (excl. Treasury) equals 29,448,641

Date: 29 May 2026

© 2026 PR Newswire
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