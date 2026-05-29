BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Result of GM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 29

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc

(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

Results of GM

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc announces that, at the General Meeting held today (following the Company's Annual General Meeting), the resolution was duly passed on a poll.



The full text of the resolution can be found in the Notice of General Meeting set out in the Shareholder Circular, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:



https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism



The results of the poll were as follows:



Votes

For & Discretionary





%



Votes

Against





%



Votes Total % of Available voting rights*



Votes

Withheld Resolution 1 8,323,854 97.76 190,296 2.24 8,514,150 28.91 45,128

*Available Voting Rights (excl. Treasury) equals 29,448,641

Date: 29 May 2026