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PR Newswire
29.05.2026 17:30 Uhr
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Monport Laser: Monport MegaS Brings Industrial Power to Desktop Laser Engraver and Cutter Market in Europe

BERLIN, LONDON and PARIS, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Monport Laser highlights the Monport MegaS - Mega Series Upgrade, a 70W CO2 laser engraving and cutting machine designed to improve productivity, precision, and workflow automation for professional users across global markets.

As Monport Laser expands from the United States into Asia and Europe, including the United Kingdom, Germany, and France, the MegaS reinforces the company's focus on advanced laser solutions for small businesses, educators, and fabrication professionals.

Positioned as the most upgraded desktop laser cutter in the Mega Series, the MegaS combines intelligent automation with industrial-level performance for scalable production environments.

A major upgrade is its batch engraving system, which integrates a high-definition panoramic camera with a conveyor belt for continuous batch engraving without pausing the machine. This setup improves workflow efficiency, reduces manual handling, and increases productivity for high-volume production.

The Monport MegaS also supports an external air pump system to improve cutting and engraving performance. Once connected, users can cut thicker acrylic and wood panels while achieving cleaner engraving results with virtually no burn marks. The conveyor belt and air pump can be installed together to create a more efficient continuous production workflow.

Additional features include LightBurn-ready external connectivity, LiDAR-based autofocus technology with engraving speeds up to 600 mm per second, and a 5-minute visual laser path alignment system for faster setup.

The machine's 700 × 350 mm working area supports larger projects and batch processing, while a nine-fan exhaust system efficiently removes smoke and dust to maintain a cleaner working environment. An enclosed guide rail design helps extend machine lifespan and improve long-term operational stability.

"The MegaS reflects our continued focus on improving real-world production efficiency through automation, precision, and usability," Monport Laser CEO said. "By enhancing these performance capabilities, we are not only improving the machine itself, but also helping users increase efficiency, scale production, and create more business opportunities."

Designed for woodworking, signage, education, advertising production, and custom manufacturing, the MegaS supports professional workflows across Europe, Asia, and North America.

Availability

The Monport MegaS is now available for purchase directly through the official Monport Laser website.

Media Contact: Monport Laser
Email: support@monportlaser.uk
Websites:

Germany: https://www.monportlaser.de/

France: https://www.monportlaser.fr/

United Kingdom: https://www.monportlaser.uk/

Italy: https://www.monportlaser.it/

Spain: https://www.monportlaser.es/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/monport-megas-brings-industrial-power-to-desktop-laser-engraver-and-cutter-market-in-europe-302785857.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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