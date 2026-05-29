India installed 2.7 GW of rooftop solar capacity in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026 compared to 2.2 GW in Q4 2025 and 1.2 GW in Q1 2025, according to Mercom India Research's newly released Q1 2026 India Rooftop Solar Market Report. Installations during the quarter were driven largely by the PM Surya Ghar program, supported by subsidy-backed systems, simplified approval processes, and increasing state-level implementation support. The residential segment accounted for 82% of total rooftop solar installations during Q1 2026. The industrial, commercial, and government segments contributed around ...

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