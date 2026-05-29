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ACCESS Newswire
29.05.2026 17:38 Uhr
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Payroll4Construction: New Certified Payroll Compliance Series Released for Contractors

STRONGSVILLE, OH / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2026 / Payroll4Construction, a construction payroll service and part of the Foundation Software product portfolio, has published a certified payroll content series designed to help contractors meet prevailing wage requirements with confidence.

Certified payroll is a legal requirement on most federally funded projects via the Davis-Bacon Act. It documents whether the contractor is paying their employees the prevailing wage - the minimum pay rate mandated by the federal government for workers on federally funded construction contracts.

Mistakes carry real consequences, including audits penalties.

To help contractors and subcontractors navigate these challenges, Payroll4Construction developed this series as resources to managing certified payroll and covers:

  1. What certified payroll requires and when it applies

  2. How certified payroll differs from standard payroll processes

  3. How to maintain compliance and avoid common mistakes

  4. The specific obligations subcontractors carry on prevailing wage jobs

Whether managing payroll in-house or working with a service provider, the series provides a practical basis for stronger, more consistent processes on every prevailing wage job.

To explore the full certified payroll resource series, visit https://www.payroll4construction.com/blog/.

Payroll4Construction, LLC

Payroll4Construction is a payroll solution just for contractors. Payroll4Construction can help manage certified payroll reporting, complete multi-jurisdiction processing, handle union tracking, cut checks, issue direct deposits and so much more. For information, visit payroll4construction.com, call (800) 949-9620 or email info@payroll4construction.com.

About Foundation Software, LLC

Foundation Software delivers job cost accounting, estimating and takeoff, project management, safety management, HR management, mobile field apps and payroll services to help contractors run the business side of construction. For information, call (800) 246-0800, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.

Media Contacts

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing
tak@foundationsoft.com | (800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist
SIllius@foundationsoft.com | (800) 811-5926 x 4823

SOURCE: Payroll4Construction



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/new-certified-payroll-compliance-series-released-for-contractors-1170996

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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