Disclosure in trading in own shares

Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the combined shareholders' general meeting on February 4, 2026 to trade on its shares, and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, Elior Group (Paris:ELIOR) declares the following purchases of its own shares between May 22, 2026 and May 27, 2026:

Issuer name LEI Code Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code) ELIOR 969500LYSYS0E800SQ95 22/05/2026 FR0011950732 288 870 2,0319 XPAR ELIOR 969500LYSYS0E800SQ95 22/05/2026 FR0011950732 127 486 2,0310 CEUX ELIOR 969500LYSYS0E800SQ95 22/05/2026 FR0011950732 20 721 2,0327 AQEU ELIOR 969500LYSYS0E800SQ95 22/05/2026 FR0011950732 16 510 2,0322 TQEX ELIOR 969500LYSYS0E800SQ95 25/05/2026 FR0011950732 375 419 2,0322 XPAR ELIOR 969500LYSYS0E800SQ95 25/05/2026 FR0011950732 173 209 2,0370 CEUX ELIOR 969500LYSYS0E800SQ95 25/05/2026 FR0011950732 26 384 2,0386 AQEU ELIOR 969500LYSYS0E800SQ95 25/05/2026 FR0011950732 19 865 2,0370 TQEX ELIOR 969500LYSYS0E800SQ95 26/05/2026 FR0011950732 404 329 1,9840 XPAR ELIOR 969500LYSYS0E800SQ95 26/05/2026 FR0011950732 187 788 1,9777 CEUX ELIOR 969500LYSYS0E800SQ95 26/05/2026 FR0011950732 26 602 1,9794 AQEU ELIOR 969500LYSYS0E800SQ95 26/05/2026 FR0011950732 22 094 1,9792 TQEX ELIOR 969500LYSYS0E800SQ95 27/05/2026 FR0011950732 181 111 1,9529 CEUX ELIOR 969500LYSYS0E800SQ95 27/05/2026 FR0011950732 411 789 1,9466 XPAR ELIOR 969500LYSYS0E800SQ95 27/05/2026 FR0011950732 20 000 1,9530 TQEX ELIOR 969500LYSYS0E800SQ95 27/05/2026 FR0011950732 17 487 1,9506 AQEU TOTAL 2 319 664 1,9960

About Elior Group

Founded in 1991, Elior Group is a world leader in contract catering and multiservices, and a benchmark player in the business industry, local authority, education and health welfare markets. With strong positions in eleven countries, the Group generated €6.15 billion in revenue in fiscal 2024-2025. Our 133,000 employees cater for 3.2 million people every day at 20,200 restaurants and points of sale on three continents, and provide a range of services designed to take care of buildings and their occupants while protecting the environment. The Group's business model is built on both innovation and social responsibility. Elior Group has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2004, reaching advanced level in 2015.

To find out more, visit www.eliorgroup.com/Follow Elior Group on X: @Elior_Group

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Contacts:

Elior Group