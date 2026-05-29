Disclosure in trading in own shares
Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the combined shareholders' general meeting on February 4, 2026 to trade on its shares, and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, Elior Group (Paris:ELIOR) declares the following purchases of its own shares between May 22, 2026 and May 27, 2026:
Issuer name
LEI Code
Day of the transaction
Identity code of the financial instrument
Total daily
volume (in
number of shares)
Daily weighted
average
purchase price
of the shares
Market (MIC Code)
ELIOR
969500LYSYS0E800SQ95
22/05/2026
FR0011950732
288 870
2,0319
XPAR
ELIOR
969500LYSYS0E800SQ95
22/05/2026
FR0011950732
127 486
2,0310
CEUX
ELIOR
969500LYSYS0E800SQ95
22/05/2026
FR0011950732
20 721
2,0327
AQEU
ELIOR
969500LYSYS0E800SQ95
22/05/2026
FR0011950732
16 510
2,0322
TQEX
ELIOR
969500LYSYS0E800SQ95
25/05/2026
FR0011950732
375 419
2,0322
XPAR
ELIOR
969500LYSYS0E800SQ95
25/05/2026
FR0011950732
173 209
2,0370
CEUX
ELIOR
969500LYSYS0E800SQ95
25/05/2026
FR0011950732
26 384
2,0386
AQEU
ELIOR
969500LYSYS0E800SQ95
25/05/2026
FR0011950732
19 865
2,0370
TQEX
ELIOR
969500LYSYS0E800SQ95
26/05/2026
FR0011950732
404 329
1,9840
XPAR
ELIOR
969500LYSYS0E800SQ95
26/05/2026
FR0011950732
187 788
1,9777
CEUX
ELIOR
969500LYSYS0E800SQ95
26/05/2026
FR0011950732
26 602
1,9794
AQEU
ELIOR
969500LYSYS0E800SQ95
26/05/2026
FR0011950732
22 094
1,9792
TQEX
ELIOR
969500LYSYS0E800SQ95
27/05/2026
FR0011950732
181 111
1,9529
CEUX
ELIOR
969500LYSYS0E800SQ95
27/05/2026
FR0011950732
411 789
1,9466
XPAR
ELIOR
969500LYSYS0E800SQ95
27/05/2026
FR0011950732
20 000
1,9530
TQEX
ELIOR
969500LYSYS0E800SQ95
27/05/2026
FR0011950732
17 487
1,9506
AQEU
TOTAL
2 319 664
1,9960
About Elior Group
Founded in 1991, Elior Group is a world leader in contract catering and multiservices, and a benchmark player in the business industry, local authority, education and health welfare markets. With strong positions in eleven countries, the Group generated €6.15 billion in revenue in fiscal 2024-2025. Our 133,000 employees cater for 3.2 million people every day at 20,200 restaurants and points of sale on three continents, and provide a range of services designed to take care of buildings and their occupants while protecting the environment. The Group's business model is built on both innovation and social responsibility. Elior Group has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2004, reaching advanced level in 2015.
To find out more, visit www.eliorgroup.com/Follow Elior Group on X: @Elior_Group
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260529414099/en/
Contacts:
Elior Group