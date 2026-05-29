Allied Universal Wins Association for Corporate Growth Award for Outstanding Global Expansion

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2026 / Allied Universal, ?the world's leading security and facility services company, today announced it has received the Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) award in the Global category from the Orange County chapter for its outstanding global expansion.

"Allied Universal's impressive global expansion is a prime example of forward-thinking growth," said Michael Lutfi, Chair of the ACG Orange County and Inland Empire Awards Committee. "The company's investments in technology-based security platforms and advanced workforce management systems have significantly enhanced service delivery across their global operations and set a strong standard for global corporate growth."

The ACG awards recognize companies that have demonstrated outstanding growth, innovation, and leadership. Allied Universal was selected from a competitive pool of over 100 nominees in recognition of its international expansion, strategic mergers and acquisitions activity, and consistent operational performance across diverse global regions.

"Receiving the ACG Global award is a significant milestone for our organization," said Steve Jones, global chairman and CEO of Allied Universal. "It recognizes our successful strategic global growth initiative and dedication of our teams worldwide who continue to deliver exceptional service to clients across diverse markets and industries."

Founded in 1954, the Association for Corporate Growth is a global organization focused on middle-market business development and professional networking. The Orange County chapter's annual awards program highlights companies based on financial performance, strategic execution and leadership.

The awards were presented at the ACG OC Awards Gala on May 28, 2026 at the Hyatt Regency Irvine. The event was attended by more than 500 business leaders and executives from across Southern California.

About Allied Universal

The world's leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the Fortune 500, Allied Universal delivers unparalleled customer relationships, innovative solutions, cutting-edge smart technologies and tailored services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in over 100 countries and territories, Allied Universal is the third largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is approximately $23 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and helping to safeguard customers, communities and people. For more information, visit www.aus.com.

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Media Contact:

Kari Garcia

Director of Communications - North America

Allied Universal

Phone: 949-826-3560

Email: Kari.Garcia@aus.com

Newsroom: ausnewsroom.aus.com

SOURCE: Allied Universal

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/allied-universal-wins-association-for-corporate-growth-award-for-1171810