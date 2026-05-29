DealFlow Events: First Speakers Announced for PREDICT: The Prediction Markets Conference

Meet the experts

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2026 / The sharpest minds in the business of prediction markets will come together on October 6-7 in New York City for insights, networking, and deal-making at PREDICT: The Prediction Markets Conference. Today we are excited to announce our first slate of in-person speakers whose expertise in the business of prediction markets is well-respected:

Dan Berkovitz, vice chair, external and regulatory affairs, Millennium Management

Jesse Forster, head of equity market structure & technology, Coalition Greenwich

Dustin Gouker, founder, Event Horizon

Chris Grove, co-founding partner, Acies Investments.

Jackson Gutenplan, market structure research analyst, Bloomberg

Robin Hanson, economics professor and prediction markets expert, George Mason University

Sudhir Jain, chief compliance officer & head of regulatory affairs, Kalshi

Mondaire Jones, partner, Friedman Kaplan Seiler Adelman & Robbins

Gary Kalbaugh, partner, Cahill Gordon

Jack Murphy, senior council, Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld

Rob Prior, CEO, ForecastEx

Elliott Stein, senior litigation analyst, Bloomberg

Matt Trudeau, president and co-founder, Rothera

Dan Wallach, US gaming law and sports betting attorney, Wallach Legal

Our speaking faculty will offer a thoughtful and balanced approach to coverage of the business of prediction markets including gaming, crypto, and Wall Street applications. These speakers are the innovators and operators pushing the sector forward from niche curiosity to institutional infrastructure.

The conversation includes:

The future of decentralized forecasting

AI agents and autonomous trading systems

Institutional adoption of prediction markets

Regulation, compliance, and market structure

Liquidity, market making, and trading strategies

The intersection of prediction markets, media, and finance

Where the industry is heading over the next 12-24 months

More speakers, platform and sponsor announcements, and high-value networking experiences will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

If you want to understand where prediction markets are heading - and meet the people building that future - PREDICT 2026 is where you need to be.

Registration is now open.

Learn more and secure your spot: https://predict-conference.com/

MEDIA CONTACT:

Steve Evans

DealFlow Events

sevans@dealflowevents.com

About PREDICT

Produced by DealFlow Events, PREDICT: The Prediction Markets Conference provides actionable insights, high-level networking, and unmatched access to decision-makers across the prediction markets ecosystem.

SOURCE: DealFlow Events

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/first-speakers-announced-for-predict-the-prediction-markets-conf-1171817