DealFlow Events: First Speakers Announced for PREDICT: The Prediction Markets Conference

Meet the experts
NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2026 / The sharpest minds in the business of prediction markets will come together on October 6-7 in New York City for insights, networking, and deal-making at PREDICT: The Prediction Markets Conference. Today we are excited to announce our first slate of in-person speakers whose expertise in the business of prediction markets is well-respected:
Dan Berkovitz, vice chair, external and regulatory affairs, Millennium Management
Jesse Forster, head of equity market structure & technology, Coalition Greenwich
Dustin Gouker, founder, Event Horizon
Chris Grove, co-founding partner, Acies Investments.
Jackson Gutenplan, market structure research analyst, Bloomberg
Robin Hanson, economics professor and prediction markets expert, George Mason University
Sudhir Jain, chief compliance officer & head of regulatory affairs, Kalshi
Mondaire Jones, partner, Friedman Kaplan Seiler Adelman & Robbins
Gary Kalbaugh, partner, Cahill Gordon
Jack Murphy, senior council, Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld
Rob Prior, CEO, ForecastEx
Elliott Stein, senior litigation analyst, Bloomberg
Matt Trudeau, president and co-founder, Rothera
Dan Wallach, US gaming law and sports betting attorney, Wallach Legal
Our speaking faculty will offer a thoughtful and balanced approach to coverage of the business of prediction markets including gaming, crypto, and Wall Street applications. These speakers are the innovators and operators pushing the sector forward from niche curiosity to institutional infrastructure.
The conversation includes:
The future of decentralized forecasting
AI agents and autonomous trading systems
Institutional adoption of prediction markets
Regulation, compliance, and market structure
Liquidity, market making, and trading strategies
The intersection of prediction markets, media, and finance
Where the industry is heading over the next 12-24 months
More speakers, platform and sponsor announcements, and high-value networking experiences will be unveiled in the coming weeks.
If you want to understand where prediction markets are heading - and meet the people building that future - PREDICT 2026 is where you need to be.
Registration is now open.
Learn more and secure your spot: https://predict-conference.com/
MEDIA CONTACT:
Steve Evans
DealFlow Events
sevans@dealflowevents.com
About PREDICT
Produced by DealFlow Events, PREDICT: The Prediction Markets Conference provides actionable insights, high-level networking, and unmatched access to decision-makers across the prediction markets ecosystem.
SOURCE: DealFlow Events
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/first-speakers-announced-for-predict-the-prediction-markets-conf-1171817