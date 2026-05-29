Abax Group AS: ABAX Q1 2026 Report: Resilient EBITDA Margin and Strong Cash Flow Amid Market Headwinds

29.05.2026 | ABAX Group, a leading provider of connected mobility and smart operations solutions, today releases its Financial Report for the first quarter of 2026. The company delivered a resilient adjusted EBITDA margin and strong cash flow, supported by disciplined cost control and the launch of several new product capabilities.

For the first quarter, ABAX reported revenues of 187.0 (205.0) MNOK. While facing macroeconomic headwinds, particularly in the construction sector, adjusted EBITDA remained stable at 73.0 (73.5) MNOK, and the adjusted EBITDA margin increased by 3.2 percentage points to 39.0% (35.8). In the quarter, the Swedish market showed positive signs of stabilisation.

Onroad: ABAX's core vehicle tracking offering showed clear signs of stabilisation. In Sweden, where the market has faced a prolonged period of challenges, commercial initiatives are now gaining measurable traction. The quarter saw a material reduction in customer churn, and March delivered the highest level of new sales in over a year.



ABAX's core vehicle tracking offering showed clear signs of stabilisation. In Sweden, where the market has faced a prolonged period of challenges, commercial initiatives are now gaining measurable traction. The quarter saw a material reduction in customer churn, and March delivered the highest level of new sales in over a year. Offroad: ABAX's offering for equipment and asset tracking continued to grow. The ABAX Locator solution showed 28% YoY growth in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), and the segment's total ARR increased by 5% YoY to 92.9 (88.1) MNOK.



ABAX's offering for equipment and asset tracking continued to grow. The solution showed 28% YoY growth in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), and the segment's total ARR increased by 5% YoY to 92.9 (88.1) MNOK. Insurance: ABAX's insurance solutions offering continued to scale, with insurance ARR increasing by 50% YoY to 29.0 MNOK, driven by RA Taxi Insurance. The number of insured vehicles increased by 86% YoY to nearly 7,000.

During the quarter, ABAX continued to strengthen its product portfolio, launching ABAX Hub as the first product under its Site Operations solution. The company also introduced Vehicle Inspections and an AI-powered Installer Wizard to simplify the vehicle installation process, further embedding AI capabilities into its customer-facing platform.

CEO Comment

"In the first quarter, we demonstrated our ability to protect profitability and maintain cost discipline in a challenging market," said Emma Dyga, CEO of ABAX. "We are particularly encouraged by the positive signs of stabilisation in Sweden, where our commercial initiatives are beginning to deliver tangible results. This, combined with our product innovation and the continued growth of our strategic bets on offroad and Insurance businesses, provides a solid foundation to build on for the remainder of 2026."

The full Q1 2026 Financial Report is available on the company's website: www.abax.com

This information is information that ABAX Group AS is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information was submitted for publication, with contact persons set out above, at 18:00 CEST on 29th of May 2026.

For more information please contact:

Emma Dyga, CEO, ABAX

Email: emma.dyga@abax.com

Phone: +46 734390652

Lars Holmøy, CFO, ABAX

Email: lars.holmoy@abax.com

Mobile: +47 402 840 28

About ABAX Group

ABAX Group is a leading provider of connected mobility and smart operations solutions, serving more than 40,000 customers across Europe. Our scalable, easy-to-use platform tracks and manages every asset in real time, helping businesses optimise operations through adaptive intelligence and actionable insights. We support customers in construction, utilities, logistics, manufacturing, and more, to work smarter every day. ABAX also enables Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) by sharing fleet driving data with trusted insurers to reward safer driving.