TapTravel Nordic AB (publ): TapTravel Nordic AB (publ) presents 2026 Q1 quarterly report

Summary of the period January - March 2026

Total revenue 209 315 KSEK (249 299 KSEK)

EBITDA 29 209 KSEK (14 542 KSEK)

Operating result 25 769 KSEK (-3 513 KSEK)

Cash and cash equivalents 9 333 KSEK (18 627 KSEK)

Cash flow 3 178 KSEK (6 889 KSEK)

Net debt/ EBITDA 4,9 (3,6)

CEO Johan Nyrén comments

The first quarter of 2026 has been a strong start to the year for TapTravel Nordic AB. The quarter shows that our focus on profitable growth, operational efficiency and a clear customer offering continues to deliver results. Although net sales amounted to SEK 209.3 million compared with SEK 244.1 million in the corresponding period last year, we report EBITDA of SEK 29.2 million, compared with SEK 14.5 million last year.

Contacts

Johan Nyrén

Johan.Nyren@bigtravel.se

TapTravel Nordic AB

+46 (0)771 - 10 20 20

Box: 24028

104 50 Stockholm

www.taptravel.se