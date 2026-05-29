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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.05.2026 17:10 Uhr
22 Leser
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TapTravel Nordic AB (publ): TapTravel Nordic AB (publ) presents 2026 Q1 quarterly report

Summary of the period January - March 2026

  • Total revenue 209 315 KSEK (249 299 KSEK)
  • EBITDA 29 209 KSEK (14 542 KSEK)
  • Operating result 25 769 KSEK (-3 513 KSEK)
  • Cash and cash equivalents 9 333 KSEK (18 627 KSEK)
  • Cash flow 3 178 KSEK (6 889 KSEK)
  • Net debt/ EBITDA 4,9 (3,6)

CEO Johan Nyrén comments

The first quarter of 2026 has been a strong start to the year for TapTravel Nordic AB. The quarter shows that our focus on profitable growth, operational efficiency and a clear customer offering continues to deliver results. Although net sales amounted to SEK 209.3 million compared with SEK 244.1 million in the corresponding period last year, we report EBITDA of SEK 29.2 million, compared with SEK 14.5 million last year.

Contacts
Johan Nyrén
Johan.Nyren@bigtravel.se
TapTravel Nordic AB
+46 (0)771 - 10 20 20
Box: 24028
104 50 Stockholm
www.taptravel.se

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.