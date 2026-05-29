XCMG Machinery: XCMG Secures Over $1 Billion in Orders at 8th International Customer Festival, Expanding Global Partnerships

XUZHOU, China, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG concluded its 8th International Customer Festival, held from May 19 to 23 in Xuzhou, with more than 2,500 customers and business partners from around the world in attendance. During the event, signed orders exceeded US$1 billion, setting a new record for XCMG's International Customer Festival and reflecting continued global recognition of XCMG's products, technologies and integrated solutions.

"XCMG's development has been built on the long-term trust of customers and partners worldwide," said Yang Dongsheng, chairman of XCMG Group and XCMG Machinery. "Looking ahead, XCMG will continue to focus on technological innovation, green development and intelligent transformation, working with global partners to advance the high-quality development of the construction machinery industry and deliver greater value across different markets and application scenarios."

The record orders covered a wide range of core product categories, including lifting machinery, earthmoving machinery, mining machinery, road machinery and aerial work platforms, demonstrating XCMG's diversified product portfolio and global customer base.

Green energy and smart mining products delivered particularly strong performance, with orders for XCMG's "Qingshan Green" lineup - XCMG's green and low-carbon products - accounting for a significantly higher share. The results reflect growing global demand for new energy, intelligent and low-carbon construction equipment, while highlighting XCMG's competitiveness in green and intelligent transformation.

As an important platform connecting XCMG with global customers and partners, the Festival offered participants from different regional markets an opportunity to better understand XCMG's product portfolio, technological capabilities and service support.

This year's Festival also highlighted XCMG's integrated solutions for different construction scenarios. Across eight application scenarios, including smart earthmoving, green energy, emergency rescue and smart agriculture, XCMG showcased complete solutions designed to cover multiple working conditions and the full equipment lifecycle, giving customers a closer look through onsite experiences.

Customer feedback reflected the trust built through long-term cooperation, as well as recognition of XCMG's product reliability, technological upgrades and localized service support.

"XCMG's products have become even more intelligent since my last visit," said a returning customer.

"Working with XCMG feels like being part of a family," said a customer from Africa.

A customer from Saudi Arabia also expressed hopes of visiting China every three months in the future.

With growing participation from global customers and record signing results, XCMG's global partnership network continues to deepen and expand.

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